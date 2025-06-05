Ekurhuleni city manager placed on special leave until retirement

Dr Imogen Mashazi. (Photo supplied)

The City of Ekurhuleni will hold interviews for a new city manager after the council decided to remove long-serving city manager Imogen Mashazi from her position upon reaching retirement age.

In a letter addressed to Mashazi on Wednesday, mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza stated that, during an in-committee council meeting on 29 May, the council resolved “that the current city manager, Dr I Mashazi, be put on leave from 29 May 2025 to 1 August 2025, when she retires in terms of Regulation 41(1).”

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 55(1) of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act, 2000 (Act No. 32 of 2000), which outlines the duties of the municipal manager in respect of implementing council resolutions, you are hereby requested to ensure that all requisite arrangements and preparatory actions are undertaken to enable an orderly and efficient transition during this period,” the letter read.

Xhakaza added that any actions contrary to the council’s resolution would be considered irregular, and he acknowledged Mashazi’s continued dedication, cooperation, and commitment to the service of the city.

Xhakaza’s letter follows a council resolution instructing the city to begin the process of appointing a new city manager, because the council did not approve Mashazi’s continued tenure.

It is understood that Mashazi had requested to be compensated for the remaining two years of her contract, but this request was turned down by the council.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema praised her, saying, “Mashazi has been a very good woman who led the city from the front. Most of the clean audits and awards won by the Ekurhuleni municipality were under her leadership.

“Ordinarily, when you take leave or when you are about to leave a position, it should be voluntary so that [you are] not seen to be in the way of what people are trying to do,” Malema added.

“We are going to miss her, and I hope she won’t distance herself too much. I hope she remains close and continues to offer advice, as she has a wealth of experience and wisdom.”

When asked whether he was aware of the council’s resolution to replace Mashazi, Malema responded that, to his knowledge, she had simply requested that her contract be allowed to run its full course, even though she had reached retirement age.

“There is no such council resolution [to extend her contract], so in the absence of one, they are unable to extend it,” he said.

In another letter dated 4 June, which the Mail & Guardian has seen, the council confirmed that it had approved the commencement of the recruitment process for a new city manager on a five-year fixed term.

The council also approved the composition of the interview panel for the position. It will include Xhakaza, EFF provincial chair Nkululeko Dunga and at least one independent member with expertise relevant to the role of a municipal manager.

Dunga said the position still had to be advertised and would be followed by a screening process.

Dunga said Mashazi was correctly given a five-year contract, in line with obligations under the Municipal Structures and Systems Acts.

“We obviously foresaw that she would either carry out the full five years or retire upon reaching the mandatory retirement age. This is more of a transitional period than anything else,” Dunga said.

“We did consider a waiver that would have needed to be submitted to the minister. But be that as it may, such approval is beyond our sphere of influence. We have to focus on the matters at hand, and at this point, there is no waiver.

“There is no indication of a waiver, and administration must continue beyond one individual, even someone as dedicated as Dr Mashazi, who has served the City of Ekurhuleni for 36 years.”