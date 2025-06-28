DA will not leave GNU or table motion against Ramaphosa despite Whitfield firing

DA Leader John Steenhuisen. (Delwyn Verasamy / M&G)

Despite feeling hard-done-by over the firing of one of its deputy ministers, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will not leave the government of national unity (GNU) or table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, at least for now.

However, the party said on Saturday it was withdrawing from a national dialogue scheduled for August to tackle the country’s problems, as tensions escalated over Ramaphosa’s sacking of deputy trade, industry and competition minister Andrew Whitfield for traveling to the United States without his approval.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, who is also the minister of agriculture in the coalition government led by the ANC, told a media briefing that the president had displayed hypocrisy by dismissing Whitfield when in 2020 he had “issued a mere reprimand and salary docking” to former minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after she flew an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe in a military plane.

The DA had earlier in the week — after Whitfield’s axing — given Ramaphosa a 48-hour ultimatum to similarly fire corruption‑accused ministers Thembi Simelane, Nobuhle Nkabane and deputy minister David Mahlobo, failing which the party would consider exiting the coalition formed last year after the ANC lost its outright parliamentary majority in general elections.

Ramaphosa responded that he would not be swayed by threats or ultimatums, insisting that he had acted within his constitutional powers in letting Whitfield go.

On Saturday Steenhuisen said the DA would remain in the GNU despite how it had been treated, arguing that leaving would open South Africa to a “coalition of chaos and destruction” with disastrous consequences, through the inclusion of radical parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

“We’ve said to South Africans when we went into the GNU that we’re here for the best interests of South Africa,” he said.

“We do not believe that it is the best interest of South Africa for the current GNU to collapse and for a coalition of chaos or corruption to follow, because the feeding frenzy that would then result from MK or the EFF getting into office and other parties will be significant.”

But he added: “Things have to change. They cannot stay the same as they are, and the ANC needs to start realizing that we are part of a coalition. Being part of a coalition means that you show respect to your coalition partners. I have shown nothing but respect to the president throughout the term of the GNU, and we will continue to do so — but it is only fair that respect is reciprocated.”

Steenhuisen dared Ramaphosa to eject the DA out of the coalition government, telling journalists: “If the ANC wants to kick the DA out for fighting corruption, well, so be it.”

He said tabling a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa was still on the table.

“We understand the concerns that many South Africans have about what will follow once Ramaphosa is removed from office. However, I want to be honest that, in the DA’s view, the president is failing to uphold his word to act against corruption and fast becoming indistinguishable from the RET (radical economic transformation) faction in his party,” Steenhuisen said.

“Now, while the federal executive decided not to table a motion of no confidence at this stage, it is clear that the DA is losing confidence in the president’s ability to act as a leader — not only of the ANC but of the GNU, of which we are the second-largest component.”

The DA also announced its withdrawal from the national dialogue which is expected to bring citizens together to address corruption, gender-based violence, unemployment, and other social ills.

“It is clear the dialogue will be nothing more than a waste of time and money — a distraction from ANC failures. This explains why they are so obsessed with it; it’s clearly an electioneering ploy at taxpayers’ expense to gloss over the serious crises they have plunged South Africa into,” Steenhuisen said.

“The dialogue has no constitutional standing to impose decisions. Frankly, if the president cannot meaningfully engage with his coalition partners, there is little point pretending this is anything more than an ANC-run national dialogue.”

He added that the DA would mobilise civil society to oppose what he called an “obscene waste” of over R700 million of public funds. It would demand that the dialogue not proceed unless Ramaphosa removed corrupt ANC individuals from the national executive.

“The reality is, no matter what the dialogue resolves — no matter how many noble resolutions or feel-good moments — it will not bring meaningful change if the same corrupt individuals remain in cabinet. The people of South Africa should not be taken for fools.”

The DA would also vote against upcoming budget proposals for departments led by Simelane, Nkabane, and other corruption‑accused ministers and persist until those ministers were removed, Steenhuisen said.

He defended Whitfield for his US trip, which he said was not a government one.

“He went to a party function—there were no meetings at the White House or anything of that nature. He was there as a member of the DA. It was a party-funded trip, not paid for by the government, and despite repeated follow-ups, he has never received a response.”

The DA would submit a name to replace Whitfield as deputy minister, Steenhuisen added.

“It is a DA decision, and once again, the fact that we have six ministers and six deputy ministers in the GNU shows how we are committed to South Africa.”