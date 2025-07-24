Careers & Tenders
Politics
/ 24 July 2025

Finance MMC job in Jozi a political hotbed

By
Dada Morero 3
Who’s next?: Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. (X)

The delay in appointing a finance MMC in the City of Johannesburg stems from the perception that the position is seen as a stepping stone to the mayoral seat, making it a hotly contested post, ANC regional sources say.With the party due to hold its Johannesburg regional conference in September, two factions — referred to […]

