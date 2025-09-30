Mthethwa dies before answering for his role in police capture

Nathi Mthethwa died before he could clear his name after Mkhwanazi’s allegations. (@NathiMthethwaSA/X)

Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa died before he could answer allegations of political interference during his time as the police boss.

Mthethwa, who was not a stranger to controversy, was also accused in the Zondo Commission of being part of those who looted crime intelligence funds for personal gain during his time as Minister.

Mthethwa served under president Jacob Zuma as a Police Minister and under President Cryirl Ramaphosa as Minister of Arts and Culture before serving as ambassador to France.

According to French media, Mthethwa was found dead in a hotel in capital, Paris.

The department of international relations and cooperation confirmed the death but gave little further detail, only saying that “the circumstances of his untimely death are under investigation by the French authorities”.

Media reports said Mthethwa was found at the foot of the Hyatt Regency hotel in the western part of the French capital.

Last week during his testimony at the Madlanga commission, Kwa-Zulu Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Mthethwa of political interference.

Mkhwanazi alleged that in 2021 Mthethwa allegedly forced former Inspector-General of Intelligence, Faith Radebe, to withdraw the criminal case against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Mdluli was accused of abuse of the police’s secret slush fund between 2008 and 2012, which included funding private trips and using police safe houses for personal use.

The case, according to Mkhwanazi, was never pursued but resurfaced to haunt Mduli after he was arrested and charged for corruption last year by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption on the same matter.

The matter is currently on trial.

Mthethwa allegedly called Mkhwanazi to his official residence in Pretoria for a meeting with Radebe, indicating they would not pursue charges against Mdluli.

“If you talk about political interference, that was the worst I’ve ever experienced,” said Mkhwanazi.

During the Zondo Commission, crime intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo also testified that the crime intelligence’s secret service account funded the purchase of a Mercedes Benz for Mthethwa in Durban in 2019.

Naidoo testified that Mthethwa only used the vehicle for a few months and asked that it be taken back to crime intelligence because he feared that he was being followed by journalists.

According to Naidoo, the car was eventually taken to Cape Town where it was used by Mdluli.

Naido also testified that just under R200 000 of the secret service account was also used to erect a wall at Mthethwa’s Kwa-Zulu Natal home, an instruction allegedly given by Mdluli.

Mthethwa later instructed his lawyers to sue for defamation after the allegations surfaced.

He was later appointed by Ramaphosa to the post of Minister of Arts and Culture, where he also did not have a smooth run.

In 2021, South African artists and citizens launched a #NathiMustGo campaign, accusing him of neglecting the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, he was also called to resign after he proposed that a R22 million giant flag should be erected at Freedom Park.