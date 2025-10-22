Jacob Zuma must pay back R28.9 million

Former president Jacob Zuma. (File photo)

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered former president Jacob Zuma to pay back R28.9 million of state money used to fund his defence in his longstanding arms deal case.

The court ordered Zuma to pay back the money within 60 days or risk his assets, including his presidential pension, being seized.

“The first respondent, Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, is ordered to make payment to the second applicant, the state attorney, of the sum of R28 960 774.34 being in respect of monies advanced for his legal fees and associated expenses,” it ruled.

“In addition to payment of the sum of R28 960 774.34, set out above, the first respondent is ordered to pay interest as calculated at the rate prescribed by section 1 of the Prescribed Rate of Interest Act 55 of 1975, to the second applicant, the state attorney.”

The judgment follows years of litigation, with both the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters pushing for Zuma to “pay back the money”.

The state had been paying for the former president’s legal fees in his arms deal corruption trial from 2004 until 2019.

Advocate Thabani Masuku SC, for Zuma, argued that his client should not be held liable for repaying the money. Masuku contended that the funds were not provided to the former president through corruption, but rather because of “wrong legal advice”.

Masuku said while Zuma benefited from the money, it was not his doing. The money was given to him, and the officials responsible should be held liable to repay it, as it was irregular expenditure.

In a short statement, spokesman Mzwanele Manyi for the JG Zuma Foundation said it would wait for a briefing from Zuma’s lawyers before commenting on the judgment.

Zuma is expected to hold a media briefing on the issue in Durban on Thursday.