Trump changes tune on G20

US President Donald Trump (Flickr)

SABC News is reporting that the United States has now shifted its position and wants to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg.

The reversal comes a day after President Donald Trump warned South Africa against handing over the G20 Social Declaration to leaders this weekend.

Washington’s change of mind raises questions about what triggered the turnaround and how it may influence negotiations at Nasrec where South Africa is pushing a people centred agenda with a strong focus on inequality, gender justice and global cooperation.