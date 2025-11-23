Erdoğan backs SA on Palestine, eyes bigger trade push after G20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan affirmed his commitment to deepening economic trade and cooperation with South Africa on Sunday and said he backed its stance on the Palestinian cause.

“Undoubtedly, the bilateral relations between the two countries are at a very good level right now,” Erdoğan told a media briefing in Johannesburg, where he attended this weekend’s G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“I think from this point onwards, starting with the defence industry, all the way to energy, in many different fields, we will take great steps to work together and to strengthen this relationship.”

South Africa is Türkiye’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa and an important source of investment. South Africa mainly exports iron ore and reaction initiators to Türkiye, while importing refined petroleum, machinery, and vehicles.

Erdoğan said his country affirmed the G20’s mandate for “positive outcomes for global economic and political stability”, telling journalists: “At this year’s summit, we reiterated that the principle of leaving no one behind must serve as the compass of the international community.”

“We underscore the need to build a more inclusive and resilient global economy in which no one is left behind. We stress the importance of international cooperation and multilateralism,” he added.

Erdoğan also said he supported South Africa’s position on the Palestinian cause, and its efforts to take the genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice. Türkiye is also bolstering efforts to provide humanitarian and diplomatic support to other war-stricken nations, including Ukraine and Sudan.

“Of the global test for justice and equality, and in this context, I greatly value South Africa’s principles and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause,” Erdoğan said.

“Over the years, in particular during the genocide in Gaza, where 70 000 Palestinians, most of them children, women and civilians, were massacred, South Africa displayed exemplary results as crimes against humanity were committed in Gaza before the eyes of the world, our South African friends, like the Turkish people, did not turn their backs

on this brutality.”

He added that during the G20 summit, he had emphasised how mitigating the consequences of the destruction in Gaza was a global responsibility and called for humanitarian aid and support for reconstruction.

“While ensuring the continuation of the ceasefire, it is of paramount importance to implement the two-state solution for a lasting settlement,” Erdoğan said.