Matlala says he was caught between Cele and Mchunu

Murder-accused and alleged leader of the Big Five cartel Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. (EFF/X)

Murder-accused and alleged leader of the Big Five cartel Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala told the ad hoc committee on Wednesday that he found himself trapped between two warring centres of power inside the South African Police Service (SAPS) — suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and his predecessor Bheki Cele.

Matlala, who faces charges linked to organised crime networks in Gauteng, said he made large cash payments to both men, not being aware that they were fighting for influence within the SAPS. He said he paid the money to Cele and to individuals connected to Mchunu amid escalating tensions inside the police service.

Matlala testified that he had complained to Cele about businessman Brown Mogotsi, who he said was soliciting money from him. He said Cele advised him to play along because Mogotsi could “lead us to the minister” given his claim that he was acting under Mchunu’s instructions.

“[Cele] said to me that the problem is that minister Mchunu has got a problem with the police still loyal to him. Minister Mchunu wanted to remove Dumisani Khumalo as head of intelligence and put his own people [in],” said Matlala.

He admitted to making cash payments to Cele, but insisted they were linked to concerns for his safety following a police raid on his home during which his firearms and laptops were seized.

“I gave him R300 000, and on the second occasion I gave him R200 000,” he said.

He said Cele had framed the payments as a fee for assistance.

“I made an initial payment of R300 000 in cash around January [2025]. I handed over the money while he was inside my apartment. This was after he said he needed gratification, which he called ‘a facilitation fee’ related to his role in returning my firearms and stopping the harassment,” said Matlala.

He described a second payment of R200 000 in March 2025 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Durban.

“He asked me for money, and then he reminded me what he did for me. I’m not saying I felt I needed to pay him for what he did,” said Matlala.

He also said Cele requested accommodation in Pretoria, which Matlala provided. “He stayed at the apartment three or four times.”

Matlala testified that he also transferred large sums to Mogotsi, at the latter’s request, for accommodation and flights for ANC delegates attending the party’s January 8 celebrations in Cape Town.

“From what I understand, the minister [Mchunu] asked him to go ask for donations there and there, and I was one of them,” said Matlala.

He said Mogotsi did not directly claim the money was for political campaigning, but Cele alleged it was.

“Mr Mogotsi, he never said the money is for funding the presidential campaign of Mr. Mchunu. That’s what Mr Cele told me, that ‘this one, he thinks he can be president of the country’.”

Matlala said he met Cele, who appeared to believe Matlala’s R36 million Medicare24 healthcare contract had been awarded because of his alleged connection to deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya — and that the tender money was intended to bankroll Mchunu’s internal ANC campaign.

“And I told [Cele] this guy is asking for a lot of money, and he wants me to pay him for this January 8 thing. And [Cele] said to me, ‘please just do it for us but don’t give him more than R200 000. And if he asks more than that then you can stop giving him money’.”

He told the commission that Cele requested a meeting seeking information about Sibiya and Mchunu.

“He mentioned that he wants information about Sibiya. But I told him that Sibiya I don’t know him to that level that I can get next to him and get information. Not only Sibiya only but also the minister,” said Matlala.

Matlala said he eventually stopped taking calls and sending money to Cele and Mchunu. He said the very next week after this decision, he was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his girlfriend

“I believe my arrest was the direct consequence of my decision to stop cooperating with their demands for money and my refusal to continue what I saw was their extortionate schemes,” said Matlala.