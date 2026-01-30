EFF to weigh options amid Malema woes

Uncertainty: Despite party members showing full support for EFF leader Julius Malema in public, party leaders have said in private that his conviction has unsettled Red Beret supporters. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will use its second plenum this weekend to deliberate on the position of its leader Julius Malema as unease grows within the party over the impact of his legal troubles.

Dissatisfaction has intensified among supporters who are concerned that the organisation could be destabilised if leadership questions are not addressed, several senior party members said.

The plenum — a strategic planning meeting of the EFF constituted by the leaders from the central, provincial and regional command teams, as well as the EFF students’ command and members of parliament and provincial legislatures — will review resolutions from the party’s third national people’s assembly and finalise priorities for the year.

It is happening as Malema awaits sentencing in April, after being convicted in a firearms trial last year, a development that has triggered internal discussions about leadership continuity, vote preparations and organisational stability before this year’s local government elections.

Malema was convicted last October in the East London Magistrate’s Court on charges linked to the discharge of a firearm at the EFF’s fifth anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

Video footage showed him firing a rifle into the air while addressing supporters.

The court found him guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, failure to take reasonable precautions to prevent danger to people or property and reckless endangerment.

Malema’s legal team had argued that the weapon was a prop firearm and that no injuries were sustained. Pre-sentencing hearings began last week but were postponed to 15 April, a wait which has increased anxiety among party supporters who fear that his incarceration would affect the party negatively.

If Malema is handed a custodial sentence of more than 12 months without the option of a fine, he would automatically be disqualified from serving as a member of Parliament.

Despite party members showing full support for the EFF commander in chief (CIC) in public, senior party leaders have said in private that his conviction has unsettled Red Beret supporters.

“There is unhappiness on the ground which needs to be dealt with but the fear is that the CIC might not entertain talks of his successor while he still wants to lead the party,” an EFF leader in Gauteng said.

“The danger is that those who even plan to start the conversation will be removed or even fired from the organisation because this is the CIC’s show and we all know it but it’s a necessary conversation nonetheless.”

Another senior leader told the Mail & Guardian: “People are worried that the organisation is in trouble if we do not deal openly with what happens if the president is unavailable.”

A third party official said concerns were being raised by branch leaders and activists.

“Supporters are asking hard questions. They want to know what happens to the party if the CIC is not able to lead,” the source said.

Succession planning is expected to be a central topic at the weekend plenum although another Gauteng leader warned that using the meeting for the conversation would destabilise the proceedings.

“The CIC will dismantle anyone who tries to take chances about the leadership posts. That would be their end.

“How can they think they can remove the CIC while he is still leading us?” they said.

“Before the sentencing happens, we remain resolute on him leading and believe if the law is to be fair, we will be victorious.

“This conversation should only come after sentencing and only if he is remanded in prison.

“Anything else, everyone should just be disciplined and hope for the best.”

In Limpopo, a provincial leader said debates over potential successors were already taking place within the EFF’s provincial command teams.

“There are concerns about who can step in effectively. [Deputy president] Godrich Gardee is experienced but some members feel he is not the right person to lead the party if Malema is incapacitated,” the source said.

“If supporters feel uncertain, it affects campaigning. Leadership clarity is linked to how we approach the elections.”

Sources also expressed concern over Malema’s public comments on the judiciary.

After his pre-sentencing hearing was postponed last week, the firebrand EFF leader told supporters outside court that he would not be cowed through the legal system.

“Nobody will intimidate me or force me to retreat from my ideas. I will never retreat from my ideas, no matter the threats,” he said.

This week, several senior members said that while there was broad agreement within the EFF that South Africa’s courts were racially biased, Malema’s continued criticism last week had increased anxiety about the potential consequences

for his case.

The concern was not about the substance of the criticism but its timing, a leader said.

“We believe the judiciary is racist and hostile to black people, especially the comments about the soup kitchen not being important when it helps poor black people.

“That is not in dispute inside the EFF. But the worry is that constant attacks while the case is still before the courts may count against him.”

A senior leader from Gauteng said members were conflicted.

“Supporters agree with the president’s view of the judiciary but they are also scared. People are asking whether these statements might influence how the court treats him when sentencing is decided,” the source said.

This weekend’s leadership discussions will take place alongside preparations for the 2026 local government elections.

Malema’s case presents both a legal and organisational challenge for the party, said Kedibone Phago, a political analyst at North-West University, adding that the leadership issue would probably feature prominently in internal discussions.

“The party is heavily associated with Malema’s leadership style and public profile.

“The question among members is how the organisation will function if the president is unable to lead, even temporarily,” Phago said.

“It is a moment for the party to monitor closely, to ensure that organisational structures remain operational while the case progresses or if he is incarcerated.”

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo was not available to comment on the matter.

The EFF is seeking to strengthen its position in key metros, where coalition politics and governance instability have reshaped local government since the 2021 elections.

Party officials said youth structures and regional branches would play a key role in election preparations, with an emphasis on voter mobilisation and community engagement.

The plenum is also set to review the implementation of resolutions adopted at the third national assembly including programmes to expand membership, consolidate branches and strengthen co-ordination between national, provincial and regional structures.

Malema’s legal team has indicated it will pursue all available avenues of appeal.

The outcome of the sentencing and appeal process will determine whether he can continue to serve in Parliament and campaign freely during the election period.

Party officials said the EFF constitution provides mechanisms to ensure continuity of leadership and operations but acknowledged that Malema’s central role in the organisation had shaped its public identity since its formation in 2013.

Since its establishment, the EFF has been closely associated with Malema’s leadership style and political messaging.

Senior members said that reality has heightened anxiety among supporters as the legal case progresses.

“The party has always rallied around the CIC,” one provincial leader said.

“Now people are afraid of what happens if he is taken out of the picture, even temporarily.”

The plenum is expected to conclude on Sunday. Party officials have not indicated whether a formal statement will be issued at the end of the meeting.

While concerns arise, party provincial leader in Mpumalanga Collen Sedibe cautioned against succession talks before the sentencing.

“We cannot allow these conversations to create divisions before delegates even meet.

“The focus must remain on party unity and preparing for the year ahead,” Sedibe said.