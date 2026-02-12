Ramaphosa announces crackdown on corruption in criminal justice system

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the army would be deployed to tackle illegal mining and gang violence and pledged urgent action against organised crime. (@PresidencyZA/X)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an integrated plan to overhaul policing and strengthen the criminal justice system after explosive allegations of corruption and criminality were exposed at the Madlanga commission.

In his State of the Nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the government would implement an integrated police plan to respond to recent claims of corruption within law enforcement structures.

“The hearings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have exposed rampant corruption in the SAPS and some metro police departments through the abuse of power. We cannot tolerate this,” he said.

The rule of law depended on a police service that was ethical, community-based and responsive to citizens, the president said. In response to the commission’s findings, the South African Police Service (SAPS) had established a dedicated task team to ensure that investigations flowing from the inquiry were conducted swiftly and without interference.

“The cost of crime is measured in lives lost and futures cut short. It is felt also in the sense of fear that permeates our society and in the reluctance of businesses to invest,” Ramaphosa said.

He cited gang violence in the Western Cape, illegal mining in Gauteng and rising gender-based violence as evidence of the urgent need for intervention. Construction sites were often disrupted by criminal extortion, Ramaphosa added.

“Organised crime is now the most immediate threat to our democracy, our society and our economic development. Our primary focus this year is on stepping up the fight against organised crime and criminal syndicates, using technology, intelligence and integrated law enforcement,” he told legislators.

The government would consolidate intelligence capabilities at national level, identify priority syndicates and deploy multidisciplinary intervention teams to dismantle criminal networks.

Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support police operations in gang-affected areas “as we did to great effect with illegal mining”.

The president said he had instructed the minister of police and the SANDF to develop a tactical deployment plan within days, targeting hotspots in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

“We have to act to rid our country of gang violence. At the same time, we are implementing an integrated strategy to address the root causes of crime through coordinated interventions across society, from street lighting to access to social services.”

Ramaphosa said the government planned to streamline legislation governing the licensing, possession and trade of firearms and ammunition, while increasing enforcement of gun laws.

To bolster frontline capacity, 5 500 additional police officers would be recruited this year, adding to the 20 000 new officers announced previously.

“We are establishing a national illicit economy disruption programme that brings together key state agencies and other stakeholders, including the private sector,” he said.

The State Security Agency would re-vet senior management within SAPS and metro police departments, including conducting lifestyle audits. Ramaphosa said the recommendations of the Madlanga commission would inform broader structural reforms.

“We are determined that the commission’s findings and recommendations will lay the basis for a fundamental reform of our criminal justice system,” he said.

Anti-corruption institutions such as the Special Investigating Unit, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, would be strengthened. The government would also finalise its response to recommendations for a permanent, independent anti-corruption body.

Ramaphosa confirmed that the Whistle-Blower Protection Bill would be introduced in Parliament to criminalise retaliation and provide support to whistleblowers. Procurement reform would also be prioritised, with new Public Procurement Act regulations expected by mid-2026.

“We must act with zero tolerance and bring the full force of the law to bear. Let this message be clear: there will be no impunity for acts of corruption and criminality,” said Ramaphosa.