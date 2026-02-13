Msimanga weighs bid for DA leadership

Deliberating: Solly Msimanga is mulling over whether to join the leadership race before he makes a decision. Photo: X

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga is considering bidding for national leadership of the party, intensifying what is shaping up to be a competitive contest before the party federal elective congress in April.

Msimanga told the Mail & Guardian that he had been approached by “a number of people, including some provincial leaders” to stand in the leadership race, adding: “I will decide and then make it known in a couple of days.”

The leadership vacuum emerged after federal leader John Steenhuisen announced last week that he would not seek re-election for a third term, bringing an end to his six-year tenure at the helm of the party.

Steenhuisen was adamant he had not been forced into withdrawing, despite DA insiders saying he had fallen out with a faction perceived to be led by federal chair Helen Zille.

In an interview with the M&G, he said he was leaving the party healthier than he had found it in 2019. He had no preferred successor, blowing open the battle to succeed him.

Earlier this week, Zille dismissed claims of a rift between her and Steenhuisen. She said she had been absent from the media briefing at which he announced his decision because it was called at short notice and she was running a mayoral campaign in Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen’s exit has reshaped the internal dynamics of the race and opened space for multiple contenders. Msimanga has been identified as a possible challenger to the front-runners. Party sources close to the matter have suggested that the contest could develop into a three-way race between early pace-setters Msimanga, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.

Last month, Siviwe Gwarube told the M&G that she had no interest in being DA leader but would be seeking a role in the party’s top structure.

“There’s no truth to claims that I am seeking to be federal leader. What I did indicate is that I am in the running for one of the leadership positions in the organisation but I was emphatic that I am not running for DA leader. I will announce it as soon as the nomination process opens,” she said.

Msimanga served as mayor of the City of Tshwane from 2016 to 2019 and has led the DA in Gauteng since his re-election as provincial leader in 2023. Under his leadership, the DA has been a vocal critic of the ANC-led Gauteng provincial government, focusing on issues of service delivery and fiscal management.

Party sources told the M&G that Msimanga had the backing of Gauteng, North West and part of Mpumalanga.

Criticism of the ANC in Gauteng has become a central feature of Msimanga’s political profile. In the legislature and in public statements, he has repeatedly accused the provincial administration of failing to deliver jobs, safety and basic services, arguments the DA believes could resonate with voters disillusioned with the ANC’s performance.

Although his political focus has largely been provincial, Msimanga’s supporters say his experience in Gauteng, a demographically diverse and politically pivotal province, could help broaden the DA’s national appeal. This is seen as particularly relevant as the party recalibrates its strategy afte its participation in the government of national unity formed after the 2024 elections.

The nomination process, due to begin later this month, is expected to be a decisive moment.

Under party rules, formal declarations and active campaigning are limited until nominations open, meaning much of the manoeuvring is behind closed doors, through provincial and branch consultations.

Hill-Lewis, who is said to have Zille’s backing, has emerged as a leading mayoral candidate. His record of strong municipal governance has drawn attention, while public praise from Zille has reinforced perceptions of his competence.

The sources said Zille’s support has placed him at the top of the race even though she has stopped short of offering an explicit endorsement.

While some party insiders describe Hill-Lewis’s candidacy as “all but inevitable”, the continued discussion around figures such as Msimanga suggests the race hasn’t been settled.