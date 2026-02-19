GNU achievements the result of ANC foundation, Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed back against MPs claims’ that the successes outlined in his State of the Nation address should be credited to coalition partners in the government of national unity (GNU).

“No minister or deputy minister should be claiming their work in the GNU as an achievement of their party. In many cases, the basis for their achievements were laid before they came into office. And in many cases, the work to realise their objectives will continue after they have left,” he said, adding that ministers served collectively rather than as party representatives.

“Our successes are the achievements of the collective. By the same measure, we are collectively responsible for our mistakes and shortcomings. It is our commitment to the principle of partnership and shared responsibility that has made the government of national unity work and that will stand us in good stead for the work ahead.”

He said the next phase of South Africa’s reform agenda would focus on restructuring state-owned enterprises, overhauling the criminal justice system and strengthening transformation measures, while positioning the country more assertively in a shifting global order.

“The next phase of our energy transformation is the establishment, yes, and the restructuring of the state-owned enterprises (such as) Eskom.”

The power utility would be restructured to generate electricity alongside other companies, supported by a transmission and distribution system designed to open access while retaining state ownership.

“The value of establishing these types of structures is to enable intergovernmental cooperation as well as breaking down the silos that have often given rise in government.”

He said the work of the national logistics crisis committee would feed expertise into the restructuring of Transnet, adding that collaboration between the ports and rail company and the private sector had resulted in a 50% reduction in security incidents, including cable theft.

Private rail operators would be allowed to carry freight on state-owned rail lines and port infrastructure on a concessionary basis, while private electricity producers would use the state-owned grid to supply consumers.

“Let me be clear, we are retaining public ownership. For those who believe we are privatising, all we are doing is bringing in strategic partners which we have done in the past,” Ramaphosa said.

The national water crisis committee would focus on boosting water security, including increased reservoir capacity, particularly in Gauteng. The president also called for greater investment in water infrastructure and support for struggling municipalities.

He said the government was finalising a national industrial policy centred on decarbonisation, diversification and digitalisation to “build an economy equipped for the future”.

Ramaphosa announced a dedicated initiative to oversee reform of the criminal justice system, saying the initiative would work with the South African Police Service, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit “to drive a comprehensive reform programme”.

He said the government would intensify efforts against criminal syndicates and was awaiting parliament’s completion of the council appointment process to implement a national strategic plan against gender-based violence.

“The classification of gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster enables all spheres of government to act with greater speed, reduces the fragmentation of effort and establishes a clear command coordination and accountability framework.”

Ramaphosa defended broad-based BEE, arguing that it remained central to redressing historical inequality.

“It cannot be acceptable in this house that in the State of the Nation address, I said that our Constitution calls on us to redress the injustices of the past, to build a society that is equal and just. We cannot do that without transforming our economy.”

“It cannot be acceptable to anyone in this house for African people, coloured people and Indian people to be poorer and have fewer opportunities than white people. It cannot be acceptable to anyone in this house for women to earn less than men, to own less than men and to run fewer businesses than men.”

Ramaphosa cited gains in management control, enterprise development and skills development. He said that between 2006 and 2023, black African households experienced real income growth of 46%, coloured households 29% and Indian households 19%.

Poverty levels among black African and coloured populations had declined significantly over the same period, although white households earned, on average, nearly five times more than black African households.

“That is why I announced in the State of the Nation address that we are undertaking a review of our broad-based black economic empowerment framework to ensure that it supports greater transformation and inclusive growth.”