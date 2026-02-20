Steenhuisen faces palace revolt

Uneasy lies the head: Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s position seems no longer tenable as his own party mulls replacing him. Photo: National Department of Agriculture

Senior Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders are backing Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meye to replace John Steenhuisen as the minister of agriculture after the party’s federal congress in April, as criticism persists over his handling of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

Support for a reshuffle of the DA’s six cabinet posts has solidified across most provinces, multiple provincial leaders told the Mail & Guardian, with the argument centred on the response to the outbreak and the need to restore confidence in the national agriculture department.

“It’s no longer a Western Cape idea; there is broad agreement that agriculture needs a reset and that Steenhuisen’s handling of the FMD outbreak cost the party its excellent reputation,” one senior leader said.

Steenhuisen, who early this month confirmed he would not seek a third term as DA federal leader, remains minister of agriculture in the government of national unity (GNU). But insiders say the combination of his party leadership exit and the FMD crisis has weakened his internal position.

The outbreak, now declared a national disaster, has disrupted livestock movement in several provinces and heightened concerns about export markets. Agricultural bodies have warned of an escalating economic fallout if containment measures fail.

Meyer’s name has emerged in internal consultations as the preferred successor when the portfolio is reviewed after the congress. The Western Cape MEC for agriculture holds a doctorate in agricultural economics and is touted by his supporters as technically equipped to stabilise the national department.

“He understands the science and the trade implications. That matters when you’re dealing with export partners and he is the ideal candidate that can redeem the party’s position ahead of local government elections, also giving us the confidence booster the party so desperately needs,” another senior leader said.

Sources across Gauteng, North West and Limpopo confirmed that Meyer’s candidacy has been discussed in provincial forums over the past few months. One provincial executive member described the conversation as “moving quickly”.

“There is a need for an aggressive campaign to punt that, while the ball was dropped in the FMD situation, we were relatively quick to find a vaccine but we know it’s a shaky situation, which is why there is a need to have a new candidate without the negativity around him, including the internal investigation that is hanging over him,” said a member of the DA federal executive, its highest decision-making body between federal council meetings.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is widely expected to win the DA leadership in April. Several insiders said the outcome was effectively settled, with provincial backing consolidating behind him ahead of nominations opening later this month.

“Unless something extraordinary happens, Hill-Lewis will take it,” a senior party strategist said.

The anticipated leadership shift has accelerated cabinet calculations. According to multiple sources, Steenhuisen’s supporters inside federal structures are facing pressure to align with Hill-Lewis’s slate or risk losing influence in the new configuration.

“There’s pressure to fall in line and this has placed pressure on Steenhuisen’s supporters and potential backers of Solly Msimanga to fall in line or lose their positions as provincial leaders or their ministerial positions.

Everyone is treading carefully now, which was clear in the meeting,” the fedex leader said.

Responding to questions from the M&G, spokesperson Karabo Khakhau said the party would not entertain succession conversations before the congress commences.

“We released communication earlier this month to thank him (Steenhuisen) for his leadership. He remains the leader until the next one is elected in April. So, there is no need to have a post mortem of a living body,” Khakhau said.

Steenhuisen’s spokesperson Charity McCord however rejected suggestions that there were any plots to oust him, saying the matter was simply based on speculation.

“We really cannot comment on speculation and that is what it is at this stage,” she said.

Steenhuisen has publicly defended the agriculture department’s handling of the foot and mouth disease outbreak, noting that cases predate his tenure and arguing that coordination with provinces has improved under his watch.

His explanation was however met with discontent from farmers who argued that the outbreak may have predated his tenure but the response fell squarely under his watch.

Successor? Ivan Meyer is tipped to replace John Steenhuisen. Photo: Supplied

Department officials have outlined containment plans, vaccination procurement efforts and stakeholder engagement forums aimed at stabilising the sector.

Last week, the M&G reported that the vaccine rollout is expected to begin in March. The Agricultural Research Council’s Onderstepoort Veterinary Research facility is set to produce 20 000 doses per week, with plans to scale up to 200 000 weekly doses from 2027. In the meantime, imported vaccines from Botswana, Argentina and Turkey will help bridge the gap during the rollout.

Steenhuisen paired the announcement with an emotive appeal to farmers, acknowledging the “severe emotional and financial toll” caused by repeated outbreaks, movement restrictions and lost livelihoods.

“To our farmers who have watched their livelihoods disappear before their eyes, I hear you,” he said, promising that the government would “stop at nothing” to eradicate the disease and urging producers not to lose faith as a 10-year strategy moves “from defence to offence”.

One farmer expressed dissatisfaction over communication gaps between national and provincial authorities, saying confusion over movement permits had complicated compliance.

“We understand that foot and mouth is not new but once you’re the minister, it’s your responsibility to contain it.

We can’t keep hearing that it started before you arrived,” Livhuwani Tshikona, a cattle farmer in Limpopo, told the M&G, adding however, that producers were optimistic that the vaccines would improve the situation.

Industry officials said the agriculture department’s response had been reactive rather than anticipatory. The fact that additional vaccines only arrived last week has drawn criticism from producer groups which argued that procurement should have been accelerated earlier in the outbreak.

AgriSA chief executive Johann Kotzé said the organisation was “deeply concerned about the cumulative economic impact if the outbreak is not rapidly contained, particularly for small towns and communities that depend heavily on livestock-related activity”.

The declaration of a national disaster should create “the enabling regulatory environment required for a better coordinated national response”, he added.

Industry officials said imported vaccines and private veterinary support were necessary to stabilise the sector, warning that delays in scaling up inoculation programmes had prolonged uncertainty in livestock markets.

But several DA provincial leaders said perception among farming constituencies is deteriorating.

“When AgriSA talks about cumulative economic damage, our branches hear that immediately, which calls for damage control in this situation. We cannot ignore it going into elections because farmers form part of our voting constituency,” another fedex member said.

While no formal instruction has been issued, insiders say the expectation of change is now widespread, with plans to approach Meyer to consider the position in motion.

“People are preparing for it. The conversation is not hypothetical anymore, Meyer has been asked to go to national leadership and we firmly believe he will take up the role for the better because he is experienced and it would work better in regaining any loss in support, no matter how small, before local government elections take place,” the second fedex leader said.

Khakhau said the party valued its longstanding relationship with agricultural communities and recognised the importance of working closely with farmers, particularly as the sector navigates challenges such as the foot and mouth disease outbreak.

“We remain committed to our relationship with all farming communities. We are grateful for the support that the party has in these communities,” she said.

“We are also grateful for the frank and constructive engagements that the farming communities continuously have with us on how to best represent them.

This is why we have invoked an all-hands-on-deck approach in dealing with FMD.

One federal council member described the shift as inevitable, adding: Congress changes the centre of power, after that, adjustments happen.”

While Steenhuisen remains minister of agriculture as containment efforts continue in affected provinces, inside the party, the calculation has moved beyond whether there will be change, to when it will happen.

Insiders say decisions on cabinet representation are unlikely to be delayed any longer after a new leader is elected at the April congress.

“You can’t change the leader and pretend nothing else changes,” one source said.

Meyer had not responded to the M&G’s requests for comment by the time of publishing.