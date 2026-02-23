Colleen Makhubele resigns as MP and quits MK

MK MP Colleen Makhubele resigned as a legislator and quit the organisation on Monday

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) MP Colleen Makhubele resigned as a legislator and quit the organisation on Monday, becoming the latest high-profile member to leave Jacob Zuma’s party.

The resignation comes after Makhubele was ousted as chief whip of the MK caucus in the national assembly amid a rift between herself, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

“I hereby tender my notice of resignation as a member of parliament of the Republic of South Africa, representing the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), effective 28 February 2026,” she said in a letter addressed to Zuma and dated 23 February.

“In the short time I served in parliament, I was honoured to rise to the highest level of the official opposition in parliament. I will forever cherish the opportunity to serve the nation of South Africa, its citizens, and the MK party.”

Makhubele confirmed to the Mail & Guardian that she was also leaving the MK party.

Makhubele first joined parliament in early 2025, after the MK party’s success in May 2024 general elections which made it the official opposition.

In May last year, she was appointed MP chief whip, replacing Mzwanele Manyi. At the time, the MK party said the change was made in the interest of advancing its objectives.

In November, Makhubele was removed from the chief whip position by then-parliamentary-leader John Hlophe and replaced by Des van Rooyen. Zuma later reversed the decision, reinstating Makhubele and suspending Hlophe.

However, last month, the party announced further changes to its parliamentary leadership. As part of the restructuring, Makhubele was again removed as chief whip.

Makhubele previously served as speaker of the City of Johannesburg, having been elected to the council as a member of the Congress of the People.

After leaving Cope, she formed the South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), a political party she led before joining MK after the 2024 general elections.

On Monday, Makhubele said she stood by her decision to resign from Sara as she “still resonates with the message and clarion call that led me to transition from my former political party, Sara, to MKP in June 2024”.

“This call remains as relevant today as ever, despite the misrepresentations and concentrated efforts to create divisions both internally and externally,” she said.