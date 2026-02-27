Dlabathi falls in wake of EFF exit

ANC regional secretary and finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi,

ANC heavyweight Jongizizwe Dlabathi this week became the most senior casualty of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ withdrawal from the coalition government in Ekurhuleni and its rejection of renewed partnership overtures.

As he headed to the exit door, Dlabathi slammed factionalism within the ANC, telling the Mail & Guardian it threatened its stability.

Dlabathi resigned as ANC regional secretary and a member of the mayoral committee for finance as opposition parties in the metro, including the EFF, ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance, refused to enter into a coalition with his party, leaving it to govern as a minority administration.

In his resignation letter to executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, he said his last day would be Friday, 27 February. “This decision has not been taken lightly. It follows deep reflection and careful consideration. I believe stepping aside at this time is in the best interests of the organisation and will support its continued stability and focus,” he wrote.

Dlabathi cited issues with Xhakaza, who is also the ANC regional chair and has allegedly been making major council decisions without consulting regional leaders.

His resignation came hours after Xhakaza replaced mayoral executive positions held by the EFF and ActionSA with ANC councillors.

Sources say Dlabathi had long complained about Xhakaza taking critical decisions unilaterally.

“This letter serves to communicate my unfortunate but deeply considered resignation as both the ANC regional secretary of Ekurhuleni and MMC for Finance. This deeply considered resignation is in the best interest of the African National Congress in the region and its smooth functioning,” he wrote.

He said the trigger was Wednesday night’s reshuffle, which filled three MMC positions — two rejected by the EFF and one by ActionSA — with ANC councillors.

Xhakaza appointed Nkgopotse Nsizwa Mekgwe (human settlements), Siyabonga Mathews Moloi (community services) and council speaker Dora Mlambo (infrastructure and development).

Last week Xhakaza sought to reduce the EFF’s five executive positions to two, a move the party rejected. Previous reshuffles, including the 2024 removal of EFF provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga as finance MMC, had diminished the party’s influence.

“The coalition collapsed and there were attempts to re-engage because Xhakaza has a god-like complex and doesn’t want to be told anything. He feels untouchable and it’s his proximity to national (leaders) that makes him feel like this. We stand no chance in council now because the EFF made it clear they were not coming back,” an ANC regional senior said.

Dlabathi has played a significant role in the region and his exit leaves a vacuum that would require a political heavyweight to fill as it heads to its elective conference.

ANC regional chair Nkosindiphile Xhakaza

Dlabathi, who was appointed finance MMC after Dunga’s removal from the position, bemoaned the factionalism within the ANC, telling the M&G: “Recent developments in Ekurhuleni highlight internal challenges that may affect our leadership dynamics … it is important to recognise the need for unity within the ANC in Gauteng during this time.

It is crucial that we focus on collaboration rather than division.”

The EFF confirmed that it would not return to the coalition, citing disagreements with the ANC over its treatment and removal of the Red Berets’ MMCs without their input.

“After rejecting their offers, we were approached, yes, to rework the MMC positions but our position is clear. We cannot be part of an arrangement where our concerns about governance and financial discipline are not taken seriously,” Dunga told the M&G.

ActionSA regional representatives have indicated that they would not enter into a coalition arrangement under the circumstances and the DA has also declined to partner with the ANC in Ekurhuleni, leaving it to governing as a minority administration.

Xhakaza said his decision to build his government without the parties was meant to stabilise the administration.

“These appointments ensure that all portfolios are fully constituted and capable of delivering on the city’s mandate. We are committed to strengthening oversight, accelerating service delivery and ensuring accountability to residents,” he said, adding that he had “full confidence” in the newly appointed MMCs.

The tension within the ANC in Gauteng over its handling of coalition politics in Ekurhuleni is increasingly being linked to the party’s leadership battle before the 2027 national conference.

Insiders say some leaders are using developments in Ekurhuleni to push for change in the provincial leadership, with Dlabathi changing sides away from Xhakaza and the province’s former deputy chair, Lebohang Maile’s faction.

Maile, who narrowly lost to Panyaza Lesufi at the 2022 Gauteng elective conference, is said to be regrouping with his supporters. A senior ANC insider said some leaders felt that Lesufi’s approach to the coalition would prolong instability.

“They are saying that the provincial leadership did not act decisively enough when problems in the coalition first emerged,” the insider said. “Now that the EFF has left and rejected attempts to return, they are using that as evidence that the strategy failed.”

Sources aligned to Lesufi, however, insist that the provincial leadership consulted the ANC’s national working committee and acted within organisational mandates.

“These attacks on the provincial leadership have largely backfired,” said a senior ANC member. “Rather than dividing the party, the pressure has solidified support for Lesufi and TK Nciza among Gauteng ANC members.”

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said she was not aware of factional campaigning in Gauteng linked to the 2027 conference.

“We are focused on stabilising metros where we govern and service delivery and not conference matters,” she told the M&G.