Geordin Hill-Lewis accepts nomination to succeed John Steenhuisen as DA leader

Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced his candidacy for national leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), positioning himself to succeed outgoing John Steenhuisen before the party’s upcoming congress in April.

Hill-Lewis made the announcement on Friday in Cape Town, weeks after Steenhuisen confirmed he would not seek re-election. The decision clears the way for a leadership contest at the DA’s federal congress where delegates will elect a new leader.

Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink endorsed Hill-Lewis, describing him as a leader who had taken “difficult decisions standing up for the rule of law” despite political pressure.

“He stood up for what was right,” Brink said, adding that Hill-Lewis brought “intellect, competence, the experience of government” and the ability to unite a “diverse party” around shared values.

“It is my absolute pleasure today … to nominate, to propose for the leader of the Democratic Alliance, Geordin Hill-Lewis,” Brink said. “We are not just presenting a candidate to lead the party here today. We are presenting a candidate to lead the country.”

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube also backed Hill-Lewis, telling party members that the DA was a growing force in local, provincial and national government.

“We did not enter government for comfort. We entered government to rescue the country,” Gwarube said.

She said the party had restored “stability and credibility in national government” and pointed to what she described as positive economic indicators, including four-consecutive quarters of economic growth and an upgrade by S&P for the first time in 20 years.

“The polls are showing growing confidence in our party. Now more than ever, we must be resolute in our mission to be the largest party in local government and in 2029.”

On backing Hill-Lewis, Gwarube said: “I did so deliberately, I did so thoughtfully and I did so with conviction. I believe in his ability to lead the DA.”

Hill-Lewis accepted the nomination with what he called “a sense of responsibility I cannot ignore”.

He said South Africa was full of good people who were prepared to work hard to give their children a better life. Politics should be guided by “a generosity of spirit, a tolerance of others and a commitment to the rule of law”.

He touted the DA’s governance record in Cape Town, saying the city had invested in essential infrastructure and led the country in new investments in affordable housing.

“We’ve become the country’s leading city in the growth of new jobs, with 470 000 new jobs in Cape Town, more than all other cities combined. When cities work, people work,” Hill-Lewis added.

He thanked Steenhuisen for his leadership, saying the DA was “much stronger today because of John’s service”.

Hill-Lewis drew a contrast between the DA and other political parties, saying internal democracy was a defining feature of the party.

“One of the things I love about the DA is that we don’t appoint our leaders, we elect them,” he said, adding that the party did not have “leaders who run their party like it’s their personal fiefdoms, presidents for life. We don’t have leaders who never even bother to have a congress”.

“I will be asking for a mandate to build a stronger DA, because if we are going to build a stronger South Africa, then we must have a stronger DA,” he said.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga put his hand up on Friday for the federal chair position held by Ivan Meyer.

Accepting his nomination in Pretoria, Msimanga said he was humbled by “the trust that you [have] bestowed [upon] me and humbled by the nomination. I am deeply aware of the responsibility that comes when accepting this nomination. I accept nomination as the candidate for the federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance — not for the title, not for prestige but for purpose”.

Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen also raised his hand to be the chairperson of the federal council, a position currently held by Helen Zille. Zille has said she would not contest for the position as she focuses on claiming the Johannesburg mayoral position.

*This story has been updated with Ashor Sarupen running for federal council chair.