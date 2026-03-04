Cope leader Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota dies at age 77

COPE co-founder Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota has died at age 77.

Congress of the People (Cope) co-founder Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota has died at age 77.

Lekota died early on Wednesday morning after a long illness. He was surrounded by his family, spokesperson and his eldest son Kotana Lekota said, adding: “Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Lekota was an anti-apartheid activist who served a prison sentence on Robben Island for treason. After his release from the prison where Nelson Mandela was also jailed, Lekota joined the United Democratic Front (UDF) and subsequently the ANC after it was unbanned.

He was the first premier of the Free State after the ANC took power from the apartheid government. Lekota later served as minister of defence.

Following the ANC’s Polokwane conference in December 2007, where his ally, former president Thabo Mbeki, lost the party leadership to Jacob Zuma, Lekota and senior ANC leaders, among them Mbazima Shilowa, broke away from the former liberation movement to form Cope.