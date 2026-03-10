Gauteng tables R179 billion budget, R1.4bn of which has been allocated to legislature and political parties

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. (File photo)

Gauteng Finance MEC Legogang Maile has allocated R1.4 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year to the Gauteng provincial legislature, increasing to R3.3bn over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF), with part of the funding going to political parties represented in the legislature.

The office of Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng, has been given R1.6bn in 2026/2027, which is R4.7bn over the MTEF, to drive implementation of the province’s 2024 to 2029 medium-term development plan.

Maile tabled a R179bn provincial budget, representing a R3.6bn increase from last year’s allocation.

Speaking during his budget speech on Tuesday, Maile said “spend better” was not a slogan but an instruction.

He said that to strengthen democracy and reinforce accountability, the Gauteng provincial legislature would receive R1.4bn in 2026/2027, rising to R3.3bn over the MTEF, to support lawmaking, oversight and public participation — a move that appeared to be welcomed by every political party represented in the legislature.

Maile said the allocation included funding for political parties and constituency support, as well as resources for voter education, ICT requirements, committee work, the filling of critical vacancies and capital assets, among them projects financed through retained income.

Economic development

The Gauteng department of economic development would receive R1.8bn in the 2026/2027 financial year, increasing to R4.9bn over the MTEF, to drive inclusive growth and create jobs through economic development and investment promotion.

The allocation supported the work of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency and Gauteng Enterprise Propeller, with a strong focus on special economic zone development, township automotive hubs, the revitalisation of industrial parks, the Vaal Special Economic Zone, bulk infrastructure for phase two of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone and trade facilitation under the African Continental Free Trade Area, he said.

Health

The Gauteng department of health had been allocated R70.3bn in 2026/2027, increasing to R218.6bn over the MTEF, to strengthen the public health system, expand access and improve the quality of care.

Maile said the funding would support maternal and child health programmes, the Ideal Clinic and Ideal Hospital initiatives, improved emergency medical response times, the integration of mental health services at community level, digital health systems and electronic records, as well as stronger interventions against HIV and TB.

Education

The Gauteng department of education has been allocated R70.9bn in the 2026/2027 financial year, increasing to R221.8bn over the MTEF, to improve learning outcomes from early childhood development through to matric, while strengthening safe and inclusive schooling.

“This allocation supports the early childhood development strategy, learner performance programmes such as the secondary school improvement programme, school safety initiatives, pro-poor interventions including nutrition and scholar transport, schools of specialisation and inclusive education through special schools,” he said.

Social development

To support vulnerable residents and reduce poverty, Maile said the Gauteng department of social development received R5.6bn in 2026/2027, increasing to R17.2bn over the MTEF, to strengthen partnerships and targeted social programmes.

The funding would go towards skills development for vulnerable groups, the provincial homelessness strategy, food security interventions, Bana Pele programmes, child and youth care centres, community prevention services, substance use disorder treatment, aftercare services and upgrades to state-owned facilities.

Cooperative governance

A total of R680.5 million was allocated to the Gauteng department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in 2026/2027, increasing to R1.9bn over the MTEF.

Maile said the resources would be used to strengthen integrated planning, municipal support and coordination from the centre of government.

That included funding for disaster management capacity, community development workers, the e-indigent register, municipal metering interventions, IDP coordination aligned to the spatial development framework, and Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) support for employment creation initiatives and stabilising energy supply.

Human settlements

The Gauteng department of human settlements had been allocated R5.5bn in 2026/2027, or R16.6bn over the MTEF, to expand access to inclusive human settlement opportunities and improve living conditions.

Key priorities included upgrading informal settlements; providing interim sanitation; delivering mega housing projects and breaking new ground units, including serviced stands; accelerating land release; issuing title deeds; strengthening tenure security; maintaining assets; creating EPWP jobs; and redeveloping hostels to provide dignified accommodation.

Roads and transport

Maile said that to build an integrated, safe and affordable transport system, R10.2bn was being allocated in 2026/2027, increasing to R27.8bn over the MTEF, to the Gauteng department of roads and transport “to improve access to opportunities and support economic growth”.

The funding would cover transport infrastructure, strategic road upgrades and rehabilitation linked to special economic zone access, the provincial road maintenance programme, EPWP job creation, public transport integration through a single e-ticket system and intermodal hubs and bus service subsidies across the province.

Community safety

The Gauteng department of community safety has been allocated R2.3bn in 2026/2027, rising to R7bn over the MTEF, to protect communities and strengthen policing oversight, school safety, road safety and the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The budget provided for the comprehensive school safety programme, police station performance monitoring through oversight visits, the deployment of Gauteng traffic wardens and related operational support including air support, GBVF victim support and case tracking and intensified road safety enforcement aimed at reducing fatalities.

The budget also included R159.6m for the training and uniforms of traffic officers and peace officers, in line with recommendations from the Public Protector South Africa.

Agriculture and rural development

The Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development had been allocated R742.6m in 2026/2027, increasing to R2.2bn over the MTEF, to strengthen food security and build competitive agricultural value chains.

Maile said the funding supported subsistence food production, the development and commercialisation of smallholder farmers, agro-processing and value chain integration and economic growth through stronger biosecurity, export promotion and veterinary services.

It also includes targeted funding of R63.9m to contain foot-and-mouth disease through vaccination and surveillance.

Sport, arts and culture

The Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation would receive R1bn in 2026/2027, rising to R3.2bn over the MTEF, to use for sport, arts and culture in order to strengthen social cohesion and expand participation and opportunities.

“The allocation supports school sport and school arts programmes, community-led social cohesion initiatives and dialogues, the premier’s performing arts programme and assistance to municipalities for library services that promote reading, learning and a sense of belonging,” said Maile.

e-Government

To expand ICT connectivity and modernise service delivery, R1.9bn was being allocated in 2026/2027 and R5.2bn over the MTEF to the Gauteng department of e-government, Maile said.

The funding would support the Gauteng provincial network, the expansion of township wifi hotspots, the installation of CCTV to improve safety in township communities and a one-off injection for goods and services in 2026/2027 to strengthen roll-out and delivery capacity.

Provincial treasury

Maile said the Gauteng provincial treasury would receive R788.4m in 2026/2027 and R2.5bn over the MTEF to ensure that MTDP priorities were properly funded and public resources were managed effectively and efficiently.

That included support for infrastructure planning and delivery capacity, personnel requirements such as early retirement and voluntary exit costs and compensation of employees carry-through. It would also include the deployment of municipal finance experts to strengthen municipal financial management and supply chain management reforms aimed at advancing township procurement targets and supplier development.

Infrastructure development

The Gauteng department of infrastructure development had been allocated R3.7bn in the 2026/2027 financial year, with a cumulative total of R10.9bn over the MTEF, to accelerate social infrastructure delivery, precinct development and job creation.

The funding would support provincial infrastructure delivery and maintenance; CBD and precinct revitalisation; office consolidation; EPWP and National Youth Service work opportunities; infrastructure support for catalytic projects, including bulk infrastructure; the devolution of property rates to municipalities to keep schools, health facilities and social development centres operational; and strategic lease management.

Environment

“To protect natural assets and build a more resilient Gauteng, we are allocating R646.6m in 2026/2027, increasing to R2bn over the MTEF, to the Gauteng department of environment,” said Maile.

The funding would support upgrades to air quality monitoring, feasibility work for an integrated waste management facility; recycling infrastructure and buy-back centre upgrades; waste minimisation regulations; the cleaning and greening plan, including the one-million-tree programme with a food security focus; climate change action and awareness programmes; and targeted biodiversity protection and maintenance.

Fiscal pressures

Maile added that the social sector — health, education and social development — collectively accounted for an average of 83% of the provincial budget over the MTEF.

“It is for this reason that we are determined to anchor discipline in how we manage the resources of the province, the bulk of which is allocated to services that our people engage with daily,” he said.

“We must be honest about our fiscal reality and the nature of obligations that significantly narrow our room to manoeuvre.”

He said the province had paid R9.3bn towards the principal Gauteng e‑Toll system debt of R20bn. A further R4.6bn was required for the next instalment in June 2026.

“In the last two years of the 2026 MTEF, a further R6.2bn must be paid. These are consequential amounts that will have a significant implication on how we plan and execute,” Maile said.