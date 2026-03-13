ANC orders Dlabathi back to work

After consideration: Jongizizwe Dlabathi had resigned from his position as ANC regional secretary in Ekurhuleni and from his role as the City of Ekurhuleni’s MMC for finance late last month Photo: ANC Ekurhuleni Region REC.

The leadership of the ANC resolved to reinstate Ekurhuleni regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi and has instructed him to return to his positions in both the party and in the municipality.

The Mail & Guardian understands that the instruction came after a meeting with the party’s headquarters political management committee and the provincial task team

on Sunday.

Dlabathi had resigned from his position as ANC regional secretary in Ekurhuleni and from his role as the City of Ekurhuleni’s MMC for finance late last month.

The resignation, dated 27 February, followed internal disagreements within the ANC’s Ekurhuleni leadership and tension within the municipality’s political structures.

In the letter, Dlabathi described the decision as “deeply considered” and said he believed stepping aside would serve the organisation.

“At this juncture, it is important that I take this decision in the interest of organisational stability,” he wrote.

The ANC has since rejected the resignation and instructed him to return to his responsibilities in the region and in the metro administration.

A source told the M&G that Dlabathi has resigned following an intense meeting in the regional executive committee.

One of the issues, the source said, was that Dlabathi held two full-time positions which were heavily demanding. His dual role placed him at the centre of both the ANC’s organisational leadership in the region and the governance of the municipality.

As regional secretary, he oversaw the party’s political programme and internal operations in Ekurhuleni, one of the ANC’s largest regions in Gauteng.

In the municipality, he was responsible for the city’s finances, including oversight of the metro’s multibillion-rand budget.

“The ANC resolved in the national general council that all regional secretaries must work to rebuild the organisation,” the source said.

“The problem with Jongi is that he is also a finance MMC in which you become responsible for the city’s finance and that is a big job.

“The concern was that he cannot hold these two positions at the same time as they are both demanding.”

The source added that the party’s constitution also did not allow for regional secretaries to have other jobs rather than to deal with their responsibility, saying “but it’s happening here in Gauteng”.

Another source said they had only seen in the media that the party’s national executive committee had resolved to bring Dlabathi back to his positions.

“We also do not know how he was brought back because the media is saying the NEC took that decision but the NEC has not sat,” the source said.

Two weeks ago, the M&G reported that the ANC in Ekurhuleni had accepted the resignation of Dlabathi from both positions.

This was after he wrote to the regional office bearers on 25 February about his intention to quit because of internal disagreements.

In a letter addressed to Dlabathi, which the M&G has seen, deputy regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo said the party acknowledged receipt of his resignation letter.

“Upon receipt of your correspondence, an attempt was made to engage you to better understand the reasons for your decision, particularly in light of the significance of this year as one of local government elections.

“You indicated that you required time, which the leadership respected,” Mhlongo wrote.

“Subsequently, a meeting of the REC [regional executive committee] was convened to consider your letter and determine the way forward. After due deliberation, the REC resolved to formally accept your resignation as regional secretary and as MMC for finance.

“The REC will also afford you two weeks to engage the organisation in your capacity as a member to clarify your resignation and your intentions regarding continued membership of the ANC and your role as a councillor deployed by the movement.

“The REC expresses its sincere appreciation for your service to the organisation.

“You have executed your responsibilities with humility and commitment and your contribution to strengthening the movement in the region is duly acknowledged. We wish you well in your future endeavours.”

Following the Sunday meeting with the political management committee and the provincial task team, Dlabathi resumed his duties as MMC for finance and returned

to council.

His resignation came during a period of political tension in the Ekurhuleni metro following shifts in the council’s balance of power.

The municipality has been governed by a minority ANC administration after the collapse of coalition arrangements that previously stabilised governance in the metro.

Since then, key decisions in council have depended on negotiations with other parties represented in the chamber.

The ANC returned to the mayoral office in the metro last year when Nkosindiphile Xhakaza was elected executive mayor.

The leadership of the metro has continued to face pressure as political parties contest positions in council and alliances shift.

Within the ANC’s Ekurhuleni structures, disagreements among leaders have also surfaced in recent months.

Dlabathi’s resignation removed one of the region’s senior organisational leaders from both the party and the municipal administration.