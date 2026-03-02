EXCLUSIVE: Ekurhuleni ANC accepts Dlabathi’s resignation, gives him two weeks to clarify his membership

ANC regional secretary and finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has accepted the resignation of regional secretary and MMC for finance Njongizizwe Dlabathi from both positions.

The regional executive committee (REC) in Ekurhuleni met on Friday evening and resolved to accept Dlabathi’s resignation from both roles, sources told the Mail & Guardian. This was after he wrote to the regional office bearers on 25 February about his intention to quit because of internal disagreements.

In a letter addressed to Dlabathi, which the M&G has seen, deputy regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo said the party acknowledged receipt of his resignation letter. Mhlongo has been appointed to act as the regional secretary.

“Upon receipt of your correspondence, an attempt was made to engage you to better understand the reasons for your decision, particularly in light of the significance of this year as one of local government elections. You indicated that you required time, which the leadership respected,” Mhlongo wrote.

“Subsequently, a meeting of the REC was convened to consider your letter and determine the way forward. After due deliberation, the REC resolved to formally accept your resignation as regional secretary and as MMC for finance.

“The REC will also afford you two weeks to engage the organisation in your capacity as a member to clarify your resignation and your intentions regarding continued membership of the ANC and your role as a councillor deployed by the movement.

“The REC expresses its sincere appreciation for your service to the organisation. You have executed your responsibilities with humility and commitment and your contribution to strengthening the movement in the region is duly acknowledged. We wish you well in your future endeavours.”