EFF backs ANC in Johannesburg budget vote despite earlier threats

Despite earlier threats to withhold support, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ultimately backed the ANC in passing key budgets in the City of Johannesburg council on Friday.

Despite earlier threats to withhold support, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ultimately backed the ANC in passing key budgets in the City of Johannesburg council on Friday.

The move marks a sharp reversal from the EFF’s previous stance. The party had vowed not to support any budgets in council or in the Gauteng legislature after Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza removed its MMCs and the council speaker in Ekurhuleni.

However, the red berets voted in favour of budgets tabled by ANC deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku. The final tally saw 139 councillors vote in support and 102 against, with no abstentions.

The operating budget is for salaries, repairs and maintenance, among other expenses, while the capital budget is intended for infrastructure, including upgrades and developments.

Concerns over how the projects are funded sparked debate.

Patriotic Alliance councillor Kabelo Pitso warned that the city’s growing dependence on loans, which made up 33% of the capital budget, was both “alarming” and unsustainable.

“In this council chamber, I’ve heard councillors say we are paying our loans well, which means we can keep taking out more loans. But, madam speaker, loans have interest and that is what worries me.

“These loans help upgrade critical infrastructure but their financial implications cannot be overlooked. These loans are putting pressure on our annual budgets. Therefore, the funding model based on loans must be reviewed.”

Pitso cautioned that the city’s “aggressive reliance” on borrowing could lead to a “disastrous situation” and questioned whether mayor Dada Morero would be able to steer Johannesburg away from the model.

ANC councillor David Modupi pushed back, accusing some parties of turning the budget process into a political battleground.

“There are those in council who want to turn everything into politics, even something as serious as a budget,” he said.

Some political parties “want to oppose, criticise and reject everything”, he said, noting that for residents, “this is not just a debate as they are living in difficult conditions”.