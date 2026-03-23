Madlanga police witness links Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala to Deputy President Paul Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Police officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, also known as Witness F, told the Madlanga commission that businessperson and alleged leader of the Big Five Cartel Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala had mentioned a meeting with Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Nkosi said Matlala had been looking for his credit card in November 2024, which he had left inside a jet ski at Hartbeespoort Dam. Matlala had phoned him multiple times, without success, because he was due to meet Mashatile and Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and needed his credit card.

“[Matlala] called me again, telling me that he needs the card urgently as he was going to meet the Deputy President Paul Mashatile, then he would meet General Sibiya after that,” said Nkosi.

He said Matlala had planned to use the bank card that day, however, he could not confirm whether he had needed the card to pay Mashatile.

“My understanding at the time is that he wanted the card as it was in my possession,” said Nkosi, confirming that it was Matlala who had brought up Mashatile in the conversation.

Mashatile has, however, denied any links to Matlala in a statement. In a statement on Monday, he denied ever meeting with Matlala and stated he has never met the alleged cartel leader.

“Deputy President Mashatile categorically denies the claims,” said his spokesperson Keith Khoza. “Of significance is that the Deputy President does not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and has never had any association or dealings with them.

“Of greater significance is that the Deputy President was out of the country at the time that Mr. Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to do so.”

Numerous witnesses have accused suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of being in collusion with Matlala. This is the first time Mashatile has been linked to Matlala, although Nkosi said he had not been privy to their interactions.

Nkosi told the commission that Matlala had also requested the phone numbers of the South African Police Service (SAPS) head of organised crime, Richard Shibiri, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona and Sibiya.

“I did send such numbers without suspecting anything as I know him as a legitimate businessman,” Nkosi said. “I confirm that I did not know Mr Matlala as a criminal; I only knew him as a businessman.”

Nkosi said Sibiya would task him with work, including deployment in Musina where three suspects were arrested in 2022 for a cash-in-transit charge, which had drawn the pair closer to each other.

“During the month of January 2024, while I was in the office of General Sibiya, I was told by him that he wanted me to go and collect someone from downstairs in the security area,” he said.

He had known Matlala as a businessperson in the security industry, who also ran a few hospital projects, and had proceeded to escort him to Sibiya’s office.

“I know Mr Matlala as he used to bike long ago and I am still biking and also know him as he was the main security guard of the late Mr Jonathan Msibi, known as Mswazi,” Nkosi said.

He said he had reconnected with Matlala at Sibiya’s office and exchanged phone numbers.

“General Sibiya told Cat in my presence that if he can’t get hold of him on his cellphone, he might be busy with a state meeting, so Mr Matlala must phone me and I will pass the message to him. I then agreed to that as I did not see a problem, as I know him as a businessman,’ said Nkosi.

He said Matlala would often call him looking for Sibiya and alternatively, Sibiya would call him looking for Matlala. Nkosi said he had not been present when the pair met.

“Most of the time, Mr Cat, sometimes when he was looking for General Sibiya, he would tell me that I must be loyal in my work, as he would make things happen for me in terms of getting me promoted to a higher rank as he got the National Commissioner Fannie Masemola and the deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya,” said Nkosi.

Nkosi said Sibiya had requested that he arrange a meeting with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to resolve their differences. Several high-profile officials have testified that Sibiya and Mhwanazi had not got along and often had heated arguments in meetings.

“He told me that he and General Mkhwanazi have not been getting along and this has been happening for a very long time. And even minister [Bheki] Cele knew about it and did not do anything to solve the problem until he went on pension,” said Nkosi.

“I then contacted Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi to meet him. And he told me he [was] not [fighting] with General Sibiya but [Sibiya] must be the one to tell [him] what the problem is. He further told me that there was an investigation into particular people and General Sibiya’s name kept on coming out.”

He said he had met Mkhwanazi more than once at the instruction of Sibiya to broker peace: “He tasked me to do that because we talked a lot with General Mkhwanazi over the phone,” said Nkosi. However, Mkhwanazi had refused to meet Sibiya.