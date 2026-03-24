Parliament orders Nkabane to apologise over Seta appointments breach

Former minister Nobuhle Nkabane

Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ Interests has ordered former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane to apologise in the National Assembly after finding that she breached the code of ethical conduct in relation to Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board appointments.

A letter dated 24 March by the acting registrar of members’ interests, advocate Anthea Gordon, to Democratic Alliance MP Karabo Khakhau confirmed that the committee had finalised its consideration of a complaint against Nkabane at a meeting on 13 March.

“The committee found that honourable Nkabane, MP breached item 5(1)(c) and (e) of code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ Interests,” Gordon wrote.

Gordon added that Nkabane “failed to act on all occasions in accordance with the public trust placed in her” and “failed to maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament”.

The committee recommended that the House impose sanctions in terms of item 20(4)(a) and (b) of the code, namely “a reprimand in the House” and that the member “enters an apology in the House”.

The apology must address findings that she allowed her adviser “to control and manipulate the appointment of the Seta board chairpersons” and that she “failed to exercise due care over the appointment process”.

“The committee resolved to uphold the complaint,” Gordon said.

The committee said its report will be published in parliament’s announcements, tablings and committee reports.

The findings follow a complaint lodged by Khakhau against Nkabane last year in her capacity as minister of higher education and training at the time of the appointments.

The complaint relates to the process followed in appointing Seta board chairpersons, which fall under the department of higher education and training. A list of appointments that drew scrutiny included individuals identified as having political links to the ANC.

Among those named was Buyambo Mantashe, the son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who was listed as chairperson of the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Seta board.

The complaint also raised concerns about the role of ministerial advisers in the appointment process.

“The honourable member allowed her adviser to control and manipulate the appointment of the Seta board chairpersons,” the committee found.

It further found that she “failed to exercise due care over the appointment process”.

Nkabane served as minister of higher education and training before her removal from cabinet last year. She currently serves as a member of parliament and was recently appointed the ANC deputy chief whip in the National Assembly despite being fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa over the scandal.

Seta boards are responsible for overseeing skills development within specific sectors, including the allocation of training funds and implementation of programmes linked to national priorities.

The committee considered the complaint in terms of the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests, which sets out the standards expected of members of parliament.

In terms of item 5 of the code, members are required to act in accordance with the public trust placed in them and to maintain confidence in the integrity of parliament.

Item 20 of the code provides for sanctions where a breach is found, including “a reprimand in the House” and that a member “enters an apology in the House”.

The committee’s findings and recommended sanctions will be tabled before the National Assembly for consideration.

The letter confirming the outcome was signed by Gordon in her capacity as acting registrar of members’ interests.