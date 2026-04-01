EFF wins Gauteng war over ANC

Nkululeko Dunga, the EFF provincial chairperson, secured an MEC position and will be sworn in as a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature. Photo: Twitter/EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is set to secure an MEC position in Gauteng after the ANC agreed to its demands during negotiations over the provincial adjustment budget.

The party confirmed to the Mail and Guardian on Wednesday that its provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, would be sworn in as a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature.

The development follows the EFF’s earlier stance that it would not take part in any discussions on the Adjustment Budget Bill unless the ANC caucus first considered its motion on the insourcing of security guards in the Gauteng provincial legislature.

In a letter dated 23 March, the EFF said it would not be open to “any discussions, negotiations or engagements pertaining to the Adjustment Budget Bill” until the matter was addressed.

The party said its position was informed by what it described as the long-standing injustices faced by security personnel in the legislature.

“The EFF wishes to state, unequivocally, that it will not be open to any discussions, negotiations or engagements pertaining to the Adjustment Budget Bill unless and until the ANC caucus gives due consideration to the EFF motion on the insourcing of security guards,” the letter reads.

The letter, signed by Gauteng provincial secretary Moshe Koma, outlines the EFF’s demand for the permanent employment of security guards and cleaners in the legislature and across provincial departments.

It states that during the past five years, several private security contractors have been cycled through the legislature, including Mjayeli Security Services, Mafoko Security Patrol and Maphosho Security Services.

The party says that had resulted in job insecurity, salary disruptions and lack of access to benefits such as UIF and pension contributions.

After engagements between the two parties, the ANC allegedly agreed to the EFF’s demands, paving the way for support on the budget vote.

The agreement has opened the door for the EFF to be brought into the Gauteng executive, with the party expected to receive an MEC position as part of the arrangement.

The move marks a significant political development in the province, where the ANC has had to rely on support from other parties to secure key votes in the legislature.

Dunga said he joined the EFF caucus with a renewed mission: to amplify the voices of Gauteng’s most vulnerable communities.

His priorities included a “focus on advocating for the poor, the working class, youth and senior citizens — groups that are often overlooked in mainstream governance”.