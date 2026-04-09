Malema: The future of South Africa is the EFF, ANC and MK Party

Forecast: EFF leader Julius Malema says there will be no outright winner in any of the metros, except in Cape Town, opening the way for no party to win decisively in the national elections either. Photo: EFF

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the only viable future for South Africa is for his party, the ANC and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) to work together in a coalition.

“That is the future for South Africa, unless you choose those options like the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Freedom Front Plus and others. I’m not part of that. There’s nothing the DA is going to do,” Malema said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The DA has previously stated that it had joined the government of national unity to ensure that the MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, and Malema’s party did not form part of the government.

The ANC in Gauteng is working with the EFF and has been receiving support from the MK Party in the Gauteng Legislature.

The ANC has been reluctant to work with the DA in the province, forcing Premier Panyaza Lesufi to govern through a minority administration until last week, when Lesufi announced EFF Gauteng provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga as his MEC for finance, to consolidate governance.

The ANC in Gauteng is trying to convince the MK Party to form part of the provincial government.

Malema told the briefing that there would be no outright winner in any of the metros, except in Cape Town, after the 2026 local government elections. The EFF, he added, would also fight to reduce the DA’s majority in the Cape Town metro.

He said that once the EFF successfully ensured there was no outright winner in the metros, it would guarantee that no party won decisively in the 2029 national elections.

“Without metros, no one can govern this country guaranteed. So, you must choose wisely now for the future.”

Malema said that it was important for the ANC to understand that it would not win an outright majority in the foreseeable future, saying: “Never, never, never again will they win elections outright.”

The ANC should contest elections in partnership with the MK Party and the EFF to reclaim the country for its rightful owners, he said.

He said the EFF had promised to support the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal to topple the current coalition and had asked the MK Party to support its finance MEC in Gauteng in passing budgets.

“We said to MK: ‘Let’s put a stable government here. You might not be participating and that’s fine.’ In KZN, when they table a motion of no confidence against that premier, we never doubted our decision.

“Rest assured, we are going to establish a stable government with a sober premier and a sober MEC for finance. We have no intention of disrupting this government, and that’s why, when there’s even a small opportunity, we mobilise the MK Party with us.”