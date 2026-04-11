“I leave the party intact,” says Steenhuisen as he steps down

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Outgoing Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen on Saturday delivered his final address as party leader at the DA’s federal congress in Midrand, telling delegates he was stepping down while leaving the organisation “intact”.

Speaking at the Gallagher Convention Centre ahead of the leadership vote, Steenhuisen described the moment as “bittersweet” as he formally handed over the reins after nearly seven years at the helm of South Africa’s second-largest party.

“It is a bittersweet moment as I hand over the reins of the DA,” Steenhuisen said. “This is the first time I am not on the ballot, but at least I am leaving an intact organisation.”

The federal congress, which opened on Saturday, is expected to elect a new federal leader and other senior office bearers as delegates gather from across the country for the party’s two-day conference in Midrand.

Steenhuisen, who took over the DA leadership in 2019 following the resignation of Mmusi Maimane, said the congress would usher in a younger generation of leaders.

“That is very significant. Most of the DA’s incoming leadership are in their early 40s; they can form a bridge between the party and the electorate,” he said.

In his farewell remarks, Steenhuisen also struck an emotional tone, telling delegates: “I love this party.”

His exit from the leadership comes after he announced earlier this year that he would not seek a third term.

Steenhuisen remains in the Government of National Unity as Minister of Agriculture and is expected to continue serving in the cabinet after stepping down as party leader.

He said the outcome of the congress would provide direction on the DA’s mandate within the GNU. “The congress this weekend will give clear direction on the party’s mandate in the government of national unity.”

Steenhuisen also used the occasion to stress unity within the party as it enters a leadership transition. “I say it is better to lead the whole party instead of just a faction,” he said.

The new leadership is expected to also decide on whether Steenhuisen will keep his job following the backlash he faced for how he dealt with the foot-and-mouth disease.

The congress is being closely watched as the DA prepares for the 2026 local government elections and a change at the top of both the federal leadership and federal council structures.

Steenhuisen’s final speech drew applause from party members gathered at the venue, formally bringing to a close his tenure as federal leader.