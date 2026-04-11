Resist pull of race-based politics, warns Helen Zille

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille. (@Our_DA/X)

Outgoing federal council chair Helen Zille used her final speech at the Democratic Alliance federal congress on Saturday to caution delegates against race-based politics ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

“We must resist the pull of race-based politics and defend the inclusive, rational centre. We are not black, not white we are blue,” said Zille.

She added that everyone who contests and loses will remain a member of the party. “Everybody will compete in a fair spirit; people will accept the outcome.”

Zille told delegates that municipalities will be central to the party’s strategy and referred to local government as the key political battleground. She said the party needed to focus on its performance in municipalities across the country.

She said service delivery failures in municipalities required attention and should be prioritised by the party. She added that local government remained a critical area of governance and political contestation.

Zille said political opponents will attempt to mobilise voters along racial lines in the run-up to the elections and told party members not to adopt similar approaches. She said the party should maintain its position on nonracialism.

Addressing the Government of National Unity, Zille said the DA joined the arrangement to ensure stability in South Africa. She said an alternative coalition involving the ANC, EFF and MK Party would have been “doomsday for SA.”

Zille said the party’s role in the current political environment required it to focus on governance and accountability. She told delegates that the party needed to continue building its support base.

She said she was confident in the next generation of leaders and told delegates not to take the party’s progress for granted. Zille said the party’s growth would depend on continued effort and organisation.

Zille told delegates that the party must remain focused on governance, the rule of law and service delivery. She said these areas should guide the party’s work at national and local level.

She said municipalities would remain a priority in the period leading up to the 2026 local government elections. Zille told delegates that the party needed to strengthen its position in cities and towns.

Zille said the party should continue to engage voters and expand its support. She told delegates that organisational work would be important in the lead-up to the elections.