DA leader storms out of congress after losing federal chair position

Ivan Meyer, the DA's former federal chairperson Photo: Supplied

Seconds after Solly Msimanga was announced as the new federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA), former federal chair Ivan Meyer stormed out of the plenary in anger.

Meyer did not wait for the announcement of the remaining results and had already left the plenary before Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was named federal leader.

Standing near the entrance with eNCA journalist Moloko Moloto, Meyer appeared visibly furious as he exited shortly after Msimanga’s victory was confirmed.

The Mail & Guardian was unable to catch up with him for comment as he walked briskly towards the parking area while speaking on his phone.

The results of the elections were as follows:

Federal leader: Geordin Hill-Lewis

Federal chairperson: Solly Msimanga

Deputy federal chairpersons:

1st deputy: Siviwe Gwarube

2nd deputy: Cilliers Brink

3rd deputy: Solly Malatsi

Chairperson of the Federal Council: Ashor Sarupen

Deputy chairperson of the Federal Council:

1st deputy: JP Smith

2nd deputy: Thomas Walters

3rd deputy: Carl Pophaim

Chairperson of federal finance: Dr Mark Burke

Glynnis Breytenbach also left the plenary before Hill-Lewis delivered his first speech as the DA’s new federal leader although it is unclear if she returned later.

Ahead of the conference, a DA mayoral candidate told the M&G that the tightest race would be between Msimanga and Meyer.

“That one is tough, it’s 50-50 in fact,” the candidate said.

The newly-elected leadership points to a generational shift within the party, with younger figures taking key positions. Party insiders say Hill-Lewis is now expected to make changes in national government.