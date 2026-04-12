Hill-Lewis takes helm of DA leadership

Geordin Hill-Lewis. Photo: Supplied

Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Sunday, placing the Cape Town mayor at the helm of South Africa’s second-largest party at a pivotal political moment.

His election comes as the DA gears up for the upcoming local government elections later this year while also sharpening its longer-term strategy to lead national government in 2029.

Hill-Lewis succeeds John Steenhuisen, who stepped down after leading the DA since 2019 and steering it into the government of national unity (GNU) after the 2024 general election. Lewis defeated Gauteng challenger Sibusiso Dyonase, overcoming a late but ambitious campaign.

In his acceptance speech, Hill-Lewis laid out a bold electoral roadmap focused on expanding the party’s national footprint and contesting key metros in the upcoming local government elections.

“The question is whether the DA can lead the country,” Hill-Lewis told delegates. “Whether we can become the largest party in national government. And, as your newly elected leader, my answer is a resounding yes.”

The 39-year-old, who will remain mayor of Cape Town, said the party’s next task was to move beyond being an opposition force and coalition partner to becoming the largest party in the country.

“We spent years building a party that could be a strong opposition. Then we built a party that could govern. Now we must build the biggest party in South Africa,” he said.

A major focus of his speech was the 2026 local government elections, which he described as the next critical test under his leadership.

The party also announced its newly elected top leadership structure.

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga was elected federal chairperson, while the three deputy federal chairperson positions went to basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink and communications minister Solly Malatsi.

Ashor Sarupen was elected chairperson of the federal council, with JP Smith, Thomas Walters and Carl Pophaim elected as his deputies.

Dr Mark Burke was elected chairperson of federal finance.

Hill-Lewis named Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Durban and Nelson Mandela Bay as key battleground metros. “If we work hard, we can win more towns and cities than ever before,” Hill-Lewis said.

Crime and policing featured prominently in his first address as leader. “Bringing law and order to South Africa must be our top priority. Not one priority among many. The priority,” he said.

Hill-Lewis also reaffirmed the DA’s role in the GNU, saying the party would continue as a “strong and principled partner in national government”.

The DA confirmed that Hill-Lewis had been elected federal leader at what it described as the largest congress in the party’s history.

“Today, the Democratic Alliance is delighted to announce the results of the leadership elections which took place at the elective Federal Congress 2026,” the party said.

“This Congress was the largest in the history of the DA and reflects both the continued growth of the DA and its institutional maturity as it prepares for the year ahead.”

The DA thanked delegates for what it called compliance with “the rules of our internal democracy, which remains healthy, strong and vibrant”.

The party said the congress reflected its continued growth as it prepares for the next electoral cycle.