Malema calls for calm as sentencing looms

On Wednesday morning, EFF supporters marched to the court. They gathered outside, singing revolutionary songs, and followed proceedings on big screens amid a heavy police presence.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on party supporters not to engage in violence as they await his sentencing.

His statement comes after some vowed that “all hell will break loose” if Malema was given a custodial sentence on Thursday in the firearm case against him.

On Tuesday, party supporters held a night vigil at Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo, where they gathered to sing revolutionary songs in support of their president, who appeared in the magistrates’ court on Wednesday for pre-sentencing proceedings.

Last year, Malema was found guilty of contravening the Firearms Control Act. He had fired a gun at his party’s fifth anniversary celebration rally in 2018.

Walking into court, Malema appeared relaxed and told the Mail & Guardian that he would go home after the sentencing.

Making his submissions in court on Wednesday, his lawyer, advocate Thembeka Nqukaitobi, requested that Malema be given a non-custodial sentence.

On Wednesday morning, EFF supporters marched from Jan Smuts Stadium to the court, where they gathered outside and continued singing revolutionary songs.

Outside court, supporters followed proceedings on big screens provided by the party.

The police barricaded the court precinct with fences and maintained a heavy presence.

The courtroom was packed with family members; notably Malema’s wife, Mantwa, and his son, Ratanang.

At 12.30pm, the magistrate, Twanet Olivier, postponed the matter until Thursday, much to the dissatisfaction of Malema’s family members and the party leadership.

After proceedings, EFF supporters and leaders sang Makuliwe, loosely translated to “let’s fight”.

As Malema walked out of court, loud cheers were heard from supporters, with some saying “sicela imisebenzi” (“we are asking for jobs”).

One of the EFF supporters, Vusi, who did not want to divulge his surname, had driven from Gauteng for the proceedings. He said he believed all hell would break loose should their leader be sent to prison.

Vusi said several townships across East London had been protesting in support of their leader. “You can see from the police presence that they are anticipating chaos. They blocked all the roads to town because if he is sent to jail, people will loot,” he said.

“The people who are here are the youth and they will not behave like us who are older if the case doesn’t go the way they want.”

Another EFF member, Mike, said the general feeling among those gathered outside court was that Malema was being targeted for his views on land redistribution. Mike said they would support Malema no matter the cost, adding that they would not allow him to be sent to prison.

“You will see a war should that happen; people will burn things,” he said.

Speaking to supporters after the court adjourned, Malema warned EFF members against being ill-disciplined, saying that the leadership would give direction on what should happen next.

He said EFF members would camp outside the court until the judgment was delivered. He said some party members were protesting at high courts around the country and they too would remain there until the judgment was delivered.

“They are protesting against this persecution brought by AfriForum. You must never forget that we are here because of AfriForum, which wants to silence the voice of black people,” he said.

“I fought them when I was still young. I am too old to be shaken by young Afrikaner boys whose parents I defeated.”