ANC to headhunt capable mayoral candidates in push to regain metro majorities before local elections

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

The ANC will embark on an intensive national process of “identifying and headhunting” capable mayoral candidates from across society as the party moves to reshape its leadership selection before local government elections, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says.

In a briefing on Monday, Mbalula said the process would include “experienced public representatives, professionals, community leaders, veterans of government and individuals with proven leadership track records and governance capability”.

He said the initiative formed part of efforts to strengthen governance in municipalities and improve electoral performance in metropolitan areas, which the ANC had identified as central to its recovery strategy after declining support in recent elections.

The ANC’s eight metros housed 62% of the population, generated more than two-thirds of the national GDP and remained critical to restoring voter confidence and improving service delivery outcomes.

Mbalula said the leadership “must be earned through merit, discipline and capacity”.

He added: “Deployment is not an entitlement; it is a responsibility and a mandate to serve.”

Mbalula also warned against the “parachuting of members” into leadership positions without proper organisational processes, as it moved to centralise and tighten candidate selection.

All metros would be required to meet eight minimum commitments due by the hard deadline of 30 June this year, with future grant allocations tied to compliance, he added.

The reforms formed part of a broader local government action plan aimed at stabilising municipalities, improving infrastructure performance and strengthening accountability systems.

“Interventions are already under way in several municipalities, including turnaround programmes in eight cabinet-prioritised municipalities, supported by monitoring and performance tracking systems,” Mbabula said.

Service delivery war rooms had been established in all provinces, supported by a national rapid response capability that had resolved more than 320 high-priority service delivery incidents.

The candidate selection overhaul was intended to improve governance outcomes and ensure municipalities were led by individuals with the skills required to manage complex service delivery.

Mbalula also clarified that ANC members who were also part of the SA Communist Party (SACP) would be required to declare which party they would campaign for before the elections.

The ANC would write to all members, including those in the SACP, giving them 10 days to confirm their political campaigning position. “We are not going to chase communists out of the ANC. The alliance is not broken.”

Mbalula said members could not actively campaign for both parties at the same time and that those who choose to campaign for the SACP would have to align fully with that decision.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane supported the stance, saying members were not expected to resign but must make a clear choice on which party they would campaign for.

The remarks come amid debate about relations within the ANC-led alliance and electoral positioning before local elections.