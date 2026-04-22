Tolashe faces second wave of criminal complaints as DA enters SUV probe

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe. (DSD New)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will become the second political party to lay a criminal complaint over the “Chinese SUV” controversy, targeting Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe.

The party said it would open a case with the South African Police Service on Thursday, citing alleged irregularities in the registration of vehicles reportedly donated by the Chinese Embassy.

The move comes after earlier criminal complaints by ActionSA and marks an escalation in political pressure on Tolashe and Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa. They have both been linked to the handling of vehicles said to have been donated by Chinese sources.

ActionSA has called for both ministers to be removed from their positions. The party said it had lodged complaints with law enforcement authorities and oversight bodies, including Parliament and the Public Protector.

The developments follow an investigation by Daily Maverick, which raised questions about the handling of vehicles allegedly donated around 2023. The investigation linked the vehicles to individuals connected to the ministers, including family members.

It found that some of the vehicles were registered in Tolashe’s children’s names rather than disclosed through official channels. The investigation further indicated that the matter might involve more than one Cabinet member.

The controversy has triggered internal processes within the ANC. Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Monday that the party was awaiting a report from its integrity commission before taking further steps.

Mbalula said both Tolashe and Ramokgopa had been asked to provide explanations. He confirmed that Ramokgopa would be required to appear before the integrity commission.

He said the ANC would be guided by the outcomes of its internal processes and that members found to have contravened the executive ethics code could face consequences, including being required to step down.

Tolashe has faced questions about the circumstances under which the vehicles were handled and has said in party engagements that they were being safeguarded.

Ramokgopa has denied receiving donated vehicles and has disputed allegations of wrongdoing, saying vehicles linked to her family were not donations, the Sunday Times reported.

Opposition parties have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene,calling for the ministers to be removed pending the outcome of investigations.

Parliamentary processes are also expected to address the matter, with parties indicating that they will pursue it through committee oversight and formal questions.

On Wednesday, ActionSA MP Dereleen James said in a statement that the DA’s planned case duplicated a criminal docket and risked placing unnecessary strain on law enforcement resources.