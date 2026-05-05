MP Fadiel Adams fails to surface as an arrest warrant is issued in the Sindiso Magaqa case

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. (X/ @JustSecuCluster)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has ordered MP Fadiel Adams, the leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), to hand himself over to the nearest police station after a J50 warrant of arrest was issued.

“The SAPS is calling on Mr Fadiel Adams to present himself at his nearest police station in connection with a case of fraud and defeating and or obstructing the course of justice,” the police said.

The warrant is linked to an investigation into alleged interference in the murder case of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. “The warrant relates to allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of … ANC Youth League leader, Mr Sindiso Magaqa.”

Magaqa, who previously served as secretary-general of the ANC Youth League, was shot several times in an ambush in July 2017 in Umzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal while travelling with colleagues, including local municipal officials. He died in hospital weeks later.

At the time of his death, Magaqa was serving as a councillor in Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

On Tuesday, the SAPS alleged that Adams interfered with the investigation during a critical stage involving an individual later convicted and sentenced in connection with the murder.

“Through investigations, the task team discovered that Mr Adams interfered with the now-convicted and sentenced hitman at a very sensitive and advanced stage of the police’s investigation.”

Police have not provided further detail on the conduct underlying the fraud and obstruction charges but confirmed that the warrant arose from the findings made during the Magaqa investigation.

The SAPS said efforts to locate Adams included visits to multiple addresses associated with him as investigators sought to execute the warrant. “Police have gone through extensive efforts to locate Mr Adams, including visiting multiple addresses associated with him.”

The SAPS said arrangements were made with Adams’s legal representative for him to present himself at Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday. “Despite numerous attempts by SAPS to make contact with his legal representative, Mr Adams has not made himself available to police.”

The police said Adams failed to appear before a KwaZulu-Natal court on the same day. “The SAPS urges Mr Adams to cooperate with law enforcement and hand himself over at his nearest police station without delay.”

Adams leads the NCC, a Western Cape political party that has positioned itself around service delivery, governance and representation of coloured communities, particularly in Cape Town and surrounding areas.

The party holds representation in parliament, where Adams has participated in oversight processes relating to policing, intelligence and the criminal justice system.

In parliament, Adams has raised issues relating to organised crime, corruption and the functioning of law enforcement agencies and has been involved in oversight engagements linked to political killings and SAPS operations.

He has also clashed publicly with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi over policing and intelligence matters, including disputes over the handling of information and accountability within SAPS structures.

Investigations into Magaqa’s murder have previously linked the attack to disputes involving municipal tenders and governance in the local authority.

The Magaqa investigation remains one of the most closely followed cases involving political violence in South Africa, with its links to local government dynamics, procurement disputes and intra-political conflict continuing to draw scrutiny.