DA leadership contest in KZN pits Ngema against Billy before 2026 polls

The front-runners for the provincial leadership are understood to be Sithembiso Ngema and Mzamo Billy (above)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) heads into its KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress this weekend with the party facing mounting pressure to consolidate its position before the upcoming local government elections.

Delegates will elect a new provincial leadership team in a contest expected to shape the DA’s electoral strategy in a province where coalition politics, shifting voter loyalties and the rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) have dramatically altered the political landscape.

Whoever emerges victorious will inherit the task of defending the DA’s recent gains while attempting to expand the party’s support beyond its traditional urban and suburban voter base.

The DA has not had a black provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal since 2015, when Zwakele Mncwango took the helm before later defecting to ActionSA. He had succeeded Sizwe Mchunu, who later joined the ANC.

The front-runners for the provincial leadership are understood to be Sithembiso Ngema and Mzamo Billy.

Ngema, who served as provincial deputy leader under outgoing leader Francois Rodgers, said the DA must deepen its presence in townships and rural communities if it wanted to grow meaningfully in the province.

“For me, leadership is about growing the DA by growing our communities, especially townships and rural communities. That is where the heart of leadership lies,” Ngema said.

Having joined the DA in 2006, Ngema said the party must position itself as a credible alternative to both the ANC and MK Party in communities where it had historically struggled to gain traction.

Billy said the next provincial leader would need to navigate an increasingly competitive political environment shaped by coalition politics and voter volatility.

“A strong DA starts with strong people. We must support our councillors and empower our activists — they are the backbone of our movement,” Billy said.

“KwaZulu-Natal is entering a new political era defined by coalition government and increased competition. We must rise to the occasion.”

Billy stressed the importance of preserving the government of national unity, in which the DA holds key cabinet positions, including finance and public works and infrastructure.

“I commend the work being done by our DA MECs and fully support the continuation of this government,” he said.

The DA heads into the congress buoyed by its growing foothold in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

In the 2021 local government elections, the party secured control of uMngeni Local Municipality centred on Howick, a breakthrough widely credited to mayor Chris Pappas, whose administration has received national attention for improving governance and service delivery.

Pappas was widely viewed as a potential contender for provincial leader but declined nomination.

The DA has since signalled ambitions to expand its municipal footprint in the province, particularly in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and Msunduzi Local Municipality. But the rise of the MK Party under former president Jacob Zuma has complicated the political terrain.

Dean Macpherson, the DA provincial chairperson and a candidate for re-election to the position, remained confident the party would play a decisive role in coalition formations across the province after the local government elections.