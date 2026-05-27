ANC NWC resolve to show Tolashe the door

Calls are intensifying for former Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe to resign from Parliament and relinquish her role as president of the ANC Women’s League Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament

Calls are intensifying for former Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe to resign from Parliament and relinquish her role as president of the ANC Women’s League following adverse findings by the ANC Integrity Commission and her recent dismissal from Cabinet.

On Wednesday, an ANC National Executive Committee (NWC) source told the Mail & Guardian that on Monday following its meeting, it had instructed Tolashe to step down as an MP and as head of the ANC Women’s League after endorsing the findings of the party’s Integrity Commission and referring the matter to the disciplinary committee.

The decision comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa removed Tolashe amid mounting allegations linked to allegations that vehicles donated for official ANC Women’s League activities were allegedly diverted for the benefit of family members and associates, alongside claims of irregular appointments and misuse of state resources for non-official reasons within the department.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said following the appearance by Tolashe and four others including former police minister Bheki Cele at the Integrity Commission, the party had resolved to send their matters to the party’s disciplinary committee.

Tolashe has not publicly announced her resignation and has not issued a detailed response to the ANC NEC decision.

Opposition parties renewed calls for her removal from public office following her dismissal from Cabinet.

The Democratic Alliance said Tolashe should resign from Parliament immediately.

“The allegations against Ms Tolashe strike at the heart of public trust and accountability,” the DA said in a statement.

ActionSA also called for her departure from Parliament and said the ANC should act decisively against leaders facing allegations of misconduct.

“Tolashe’s continued presence in Parliament would undermine the credibility of public institutions and Parliament itself,” the party said.

Ramaphosa removed Tolashe from Cabinet last week and appointed Sindisiwe Chikunga as acting Minister of Social Development.

The Presidency said at the time that the changes were made in the interest of good governance and the effective functioning of government.

“The President has undertaken these changes to ensure the continued stability and integrity of the executive,” the Presidency said.

Tolashe had served as Minister of Social Development since July 2024 following the formation of the Government of National Unity.

Before becoming a member of cabinet, she served as deputy minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities and was elected president of the ANC Women’s League in 2023.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape said it supported the NEC’s decision and called on party members to respect organisational processes.

“We remain committed to the renewal programme of the ANC and the principles of accountability and ethical leadership,” the provincial structure said.

Mbalula said the party would follow its internal procedures.

“The ANC has clear processes and those processes must be respected by everyone,” Mbalula told reporters after the NEC meeting.

He said the party would not interfere with disciplinary proceedings and that the matter would be handled by the relevant structures.

Civil society organisations also called for swift action following the NEC decision.

Corruption Watch said public confidence in state institutions depended on accountability and transparency from political leaders.

“Public representatives are expected to uphold the highest ethical standards,” the organisation said.

The controversy surrounding Tolashe has emerged at a time when the ANC has intensified its focus on internal renewal and organisational discipline ahead of local government election preparations.

The party has in recent years adopted step-aside and integrity measures aimed at addressing allegations of misconduct involving public representatives and party officials.

The ANC Integrity Commission operates as an internal body tasked with investigating conduct that may bring the organisation into disrepute.