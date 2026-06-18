Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela fired from MK party

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has expelled Duduzile Zuma-Sambhudla and former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela after it found them guilty of violating the party's constitution.

Speaking in a media briefing on Thursday, party secretary general Sibonelo Nomvalo said national officials have considered a series of actions, public statements and activities by Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela that have been found to conflict with the constitutional obligations of members and leaders of the MK Party and which have undermined organisational unity, discipline and cohesion.

"The uMkhonto weSizwe Party hereby announces the expulsion of Ms Duduzile

Zuma-Sambudla and Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela from the Party with immediate effect. Their

membership of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is hereby terminated and they shall no longer enjoy any rights, privileges, responsibilities or authority associated with membership of the organisation."

Nomvalo said the axing of Sambudal-Zuma would stop the narrative that the MK party is a family stokvel

Nomvalo said in the case of Zuma-Sambudla, the Party had noted repeated public statements and social media publications that have undermined organisational unity, promoted factional narratives, publicly discredited recognised party leadership structures, challenged the legitimacy of Party decisions and brought internal organisational matters into the public domain.

He said these actions have contributed to divisions within the movement and have undermined confidence in the collective leadership of the organisation.

"The Party has further noted her participation in and promotion of activities outside officially sanctioned Party programmes, including conduct that created confusion amongst members and supporters regarding the official position and programmes of the organisation.

Such actions have had the effect of encouraging factionalism, creating competing centres of influence and weakening organisational discipline," he said.

“With regard to Ndhlela, the party has identified conduct that includes acting

without proper organisational authority, convening and addressing media briefings without the approval of recognised Party structures, misrepresenting Party positions and structures, participating in activities outside authorised Party programmes and engaging in actions that have created confusion regarding official Party processes and leadership arrangements.”

He said the party notes with serious concern the conduct of both members following the passing of MK Party Member of Parliament, Muzi Ntshingila.

"Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela participated in an activity that resulted in the transfer of an ailing Mr Ntshingila to another health facility without the knowledge of his family."

"The Party notes that neither individual had any authority to involve themselves in matters relating to Mr Ntshingila's illness or to separate him from his family."

Nomvalo said the party also noted concerns regarding the removal of Mr Ntshingila's personal belongings from his parliamentary residence without the knowledge of his family.

Following complaints received from the Ntshingila family regarding public commentary and conduct surrounding the deceased, the Parliamentary Leader, John Hlophe, instructed both members not to attend the funeral proceedings and to refrain from making public statements, commentary or social media posts that could cause further distress to the family, particularly regarding the deceased and matters relating to his marital status. "

"Despite these clear instructions, both members failed to comply with the directive. Ms Zuma-Sambudla subsequently participated in social media commentary relating to the deceased."

He said the Party regards this conduct as insensitive, disrespectful to a grieving family and

inconsistent with the values, discipline and standards expected of members of the

organisation saying their actions constituted a direct disregard of organisational authority and further aggravated divisions within the movement during a period of mourning.

'Having carefully considered the seriousness, extent and cumulative impact of the conduct

outlined above, the National Officials have resolved that Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela have acted in a manner fundamentally inconsistent with the values, discipline, constitutional principles and organisational interests of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party."

"By virtue of section “2h” of the constitution: The President shall have the ultimate power to issue Presidential decrees on any matter pertaining to the operation, administration, and policy direction of the Party in the interest of the Party, which shall be binding on all levels of the organisation."