Vuyo Zungula set to be announced as ATM's Johannesburg mayoral candidate

The parliamentary leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula is set to become the party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate.

The Mail & Guardian understands that senior leaders of the party have resolved that Zungula should be the face of the party in Johannesburg.

It is, however, not clear when the party will make the announcement.

Zungula is seen as a strong candidate to contest against the Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene, as well as candidates who may be fielded by the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Senior sources within the party told the publication that Zungula was viewed as the best candidate to help the party win support.

The M&G reached out to Zungula, who declined to comment on the matter.

“Members of the party within the City of Johannesburg have even been sending their frustrations directly to his office, asking him to intervene in some of the service delivery challenges within the city,” one source said.

Zungula has been a thorn in President Cyril Ramaphosa's side following the Phala Phala saga.