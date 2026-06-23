ANC and DA in Ekurhuleni unite to ensure city budget is passed before deadline

The ANC in Ekurhuleni secured a last-minute victory on Tuesday as councillors approved the metro's R71 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year during a special council sitting, ending months of uncertainty after three previous attempts to pass the budget failed.

The adoption of the budget comes just days before the statutory deadline of 30 June. Failure to pass the budget would have placed the municipality at risk of being placed under administration.

The breakthrough followed negotiations between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA), with the opposition party agreeing to support the budget after several commitments were incorporated into the final framework.

The municipality can now proceed with the implementation of its financial and service delivery plans for the upcoming financial year.

The DA said its decision to support the budget was informed by several changes agreed to during discussions with the ANC.

DA Gauteng leader and federal chairperson Solly Msimanga said the party entered into negotiations with the aim of securing measures that would benefit residents.

“Unfortunately, the only people that came around the table with us were the ANC and we did engage the ANC and say: ‘How do we then get wins?’” Msimanga said. “This is what the ANC has agreed to; they have put it in black and white. We have now signed off on that.”

Among the commitments highlighted by the DA is the introduction of a monthly public reporting mechanism intended to track service delivery performance across the metro.

The party said the reports would allow residents and councillors to monitor progress and identify areas where intervention might be required.

The agreement also includes measures aimed at curbing spending on non-priority items.

The DA said restrictions would be placed on purchases and expenditure related to luxury vehicles, travel, accommodation and the use of consultants.

Msimanga said resources would be directed towards programmes linked to infrastructure development, maintenance and the delivery of essential municipal services.

Water provision, electricity supply, sanitation and refuse removal were identified among the areas expected to receive increased attention under the approved budget.

Msimanga added that financial oversight and accountability mechanisms would be strengthened as part of the agreement reached before the budget vote.

He said the revised budget framework makes additional funding available for service delivery initiatives while reducing expenditure in other areas.

Msimanga said more than R100 million had been redirected towards projects and programmes focused on improving services to residents. He said R40 million had been reallocated from a legacy project to support core municipal functions.

Changes were also made to contracted services expenditure. The party said spending in the category had been reduced from R7.9 billion to between R7.4bn and R7.5bn.

At the same time, the municipality's maintenance allocation was increased from R4.2bn to R4.6bn.

Msimanga said the party's support for the budget should not be interpreted as an attempt to secure positions in the municipal administration.

“We are supporting this budget not because we want positions; none of the DA members will be taking any. We are seeking victory for the people of Ekurhuleni.”

The approval of the budget ends an extended period of uncertainty over the municipality's financial planning process and clears the way for the metro to begin implementing projects contained in the 2026/27 spending plan.

The vote also comes before the local government elections scheduled for 4 November.

Msimanga said the party would monitor the implementation of the commitments made during negotiations and track the municipality's performance in delivering services funded through the approved budget.

The party identified infrastructure maintenance, road repairs, street light restoration and basic services among the areas it intends to monitor in the coming months.

While the negotiations did not result in every proposal advanced by the opposition party being adopted, the DA said the final outcome represented an improvement on earlier versions of the budget.

“It may not be 100% of what is needed but we have certainly achieved progress for residents,” Msimanga added.

Before the vote, MMC for finance Jongizizwe Dlabathi expressed confidence that councillors would reach consensus on the budget after months of political uncertainty.