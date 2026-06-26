EFF calls for Thoko Didiza's head over handling of Ramaphosa impeachment

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema has tabled a motion of no confidence against National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza, accusing her of failing to uphold Parliament's constitutional obligations during the Section 89 impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The motion, which aims to remove her from office, has been submitted to Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet under Section 52(4) of the Constitution and Rule 28 of the National Assembly Rules.

The EFF said Didiza failed to protect Parliament's institutional authority after she failed to oppose Ramaphosa's urgent court application to halt the work of the parliamentary impeachment committee.

The motion stems from the Constitutional Court's order directing parliament to proceed with an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa under Section 89 of the Constitution. The process is designed to determine whether there are grounds to remove a sitting president for a serious violation of the Constitution or the law, serious misconduct or inability to perform the functions of office.

Malema said it had "weakened the standing, credibility and authority of the National Assembly at a time when institutional integrity is most needed".

He said the Constitutional Court had ordered parliament to proceed with the Section 89 impeachment process against the president, making it incumbent upon the speaker to defend the institution and its constitutional mandate.

“The EFF further alleges that Didiza placed partisan political interests above parliament's constitutional responsibilities by refusing to oppose the litigation … ignored legal advice … misrepresented the legal basis for her decision … and sought further legal opinion only after deciding not to defend parliament,” he said.

According to the motion, she ignored legal advice obtained by her office recommending that parliament oppose the application, misrepresented the legal basis for her decision by relying on advice obtained for a different purpose and sought further legal opinion only after deciding not to defend Parliament.

While the committee is opposing the president's application, the speaker opted not to have parliament join the litigation.

Malema said Didiza sought legal justification from a law firm linked to a former ANC treasurer-general, raising concerns about impartiality and institutional independence.

He also accused her of acting unilaterally, without consulting political parties represented in parliament, on matters affecting parliament's constitutional integrity.

The EFF said the actions had undermined public confidence in Didiza's ability to act independently and impartially as speaker and had damaged the standing and credibility of the National Assembly.

Although parliament is in recess, the EFF said the seriousness of the matter warranted an urgent sitting of the National Assembly to consider the motion.

Malema said he believed the motion has a realistic chance of succeeding, citing what it described as growing concern among several political parties, including members of the government of national unity, over the speaker's handling of the impeachment process.

If the motion is adopted by a majority of members in the National Assembly, Didiza will be removed from office as speaker under Section 52(4) of the Constitution.

He called on MPs to “rise above narrow party political interests and act in defence of the Constitution, the independence of Parliament and the principles of democratic accountability," adding that "this moment demands courage, honesty and principled leadership”.