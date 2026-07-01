Controversial Dina Pule returns to cabinet as Steenhuisen is officially demoted

President Cyril Ramaphosa has brought back former Communications Minister Dina Pule into the Cabinet. He appointed her as the new Minister of Social Development. This comes more than ten years after she left the executive.

Pule’s return was part of a set of changes to the national Cabinet that Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday. The changes followed talks between the President and the Democratic Alliance (DA). The DA had asked for some adjustments to its members in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Pule was minister of communications under Jacob Zuma from October 2011 until she was fired in July 2013. The core scandal centred on her boyfriend, Phosane Mngqibisa and the 2012 ICT Indaba, a conference run by her department.

In the same reshuffle, former DA leader John Steenhuisen moved from Minister of Agriculture to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition. This happened after the current DA leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, asked for changes to the party’s positions in government.

Willie Aucamp is the new Minister of Agriculture. David Maynier is the new Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Ramaphosa also named Alexandra Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Jack Bloom as Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation and Yusuf Cassim as Deputy Minister of Higher Education.

The Presidency said all the appointments follow sections 91(3)(b) and 93(1)(a) of the Constitution.

In a letter sent on 17 June, Hill-Lewis asked Ramaphosa to make changes to the DA’s team in the executive. This was after the party changed its leadership. These are the first big changes to the DA’s positions in the GNU since Hill-Lewis took over as leader from Steenhuisen earlier this year.

The DA said Steenhuisen will now work on industrial growth, making the country more competitive and creating jobs. He will also continue supporting work to open up new markets. The party said Steenhuisen helped increase agricultural exports and deal with foot-and-mouth disease while he was Agriculture Minister.

Pule served as Minister of Communications between 2011 and 2013. The Social Development position became open after the previous minister, Sisisi Tolashe, left in May.

President Ramaphosa made the announcement on Tuesday 30 June 2026. The Presidency confirmed that Pule will now lead the Social Development Ministry, which handles important social grants and support programmes across the country.

The DA’s changes were carried out as requested. John Steenhuisen had been leading the Agriculture Ministry as part of the GNU since it was formed after the 2024 elections.

Geordin Hill-Lewis became the new DA federal leader earlier in 2026. His request for the reshuffle led to the adjustments in several DA-held positions.

These Cabinet changes affect a number of key government departments. They show how the parties in the Government of National Unity are working together to fill positions and adjust roles.

The Presidency has stated that the appointments were made after proper consultation with the DA leadership.

This is the latest update in the ongoing management of the unity government that was set up to bring different political parties together.