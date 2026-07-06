Masuku, Morero, Chikane, Mnisi and Moleketi make ANC's final cut for Joburg mayor

The ANC has shortlisted Dada Morero, Loyiso Masuku, Dada Morero, Frank Chikane, Nomoya Mnisi and Jabu Moleketi as candidates for the Johannesburg mayoral position.

The Mail & Guardian understands that the party's top seven officials have been interviewing the potential candidates.Morero is the current mayor, Masuku is the deputy mayor and regional chair, Mnisi serves as the MMC for Economic Development, Chikane chairs the party's integrity committee, and Moleketi is a former deputy minister of finance.

Two weeks ago, the ANC's Johannesburg regional executive committee (REC) resolved to submit the names of Masuku, Makhosi Ndlela and Moleketi to the party's national leadership for consideration as mayoral candidates.