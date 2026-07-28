EXCLUSIVE: Speak only when authorised, MK party warns Mzwanele Manyi to desist from engaging with the media

The newly appointed Strategic Presidential Team of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has warned its MP, Mzwanele Manyi, to desist from engaging with the media without the requisite authorisation.

Manyi is the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation and previously served as the government's spokesperson.

In a letter dated 27 July, which the Mail & Guardian has seen, the party's spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu, said the Strategic Presidential Team had mandated him to convey its concerns regarding Manyi's recent engagements with the media while representing the MK Party.

"It has come to our attention that you have been conducting unauthorised interviews in the name of the MK Party without the knowledge of either the National Spokesperson or the Head of Communications.

"We have also received written correspondence and complaints to this effect and wish to remind you that no person may conduct interviews or comment to the media, including during doorstop interviews, without the express authorisation of either the National Spokesperson or the Head of Communications."

The letter states that the head of communications, Sipho Tyira, and the national spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu, are the only officials authorised to assign or approve media interviews on behalf of the organisation. It adds that no member may accept or conduct media engagements unless the interviews have been duly authorised by one of them.

It further states that, in matters relating to Parliament, only the MK Party's parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe, and the chief whip are authorised to issue or submit parliamentary statements to the communications department for dissemination to the media and the public.

"The National Spokesperson remains the official mouthpiece of the organisation. We therefore request that you desist from engaging with the media without the requisite authorisation and ensure that all future media engagements comply with the organisation's established communication protocols."

On Monday evening, the MK Party announced in a statement that its president, Jacob Zuma, had established the strategic presidential team under section 7 2(h) of the party’s constitution.

The statement said the Strategic Presidential Team was constituted as the highest decision-making and strategic leadership body of the party, vested with overarching authority to provide leadership, strategic direction, organisational coordination and oversight of the implementation of the party’s political programme and constitutional mandate.

"This decision is intended to strengthen the Party’s leadership architecture, consolidate

strategic authority, eliminate fragmentation in decision-making and ensure

disciplined, unified and effective executive of Party resolutions and programmes."

The statement said that with immediate effect, the Presidential Task Team (PTT) was dissolved, adding that all powers, responsibilities, mandates and functions previously exercised by the PTT were hereby transferred to and consolidated under the Strategic Presidential Team.

"The Strategic Presidential Team shall, with immediate effect, assume all secretariat and financial powers and responsibilities necessary for the effective administration, coordination, governance and strategic management of the organisation.

"The Strategic Presidential Team and the National Officials shall work together to

ensure strategic coherence, organisation effectiveness, accountability and the

successful implementation of the Party’s programmes and electoral strategy.





“President Jacob Zuma has expressed his confidence in the Strategic Presidential Team