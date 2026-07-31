'ActionSA is my last political home; I'm going nowhere'

After her announcement that she had joined ActionSA, former Build One South Africa (Bosa) Gauteng Legislature member Ayanda Allie vowed that she would not leave the party, saying it would be her last political home.

Allie made the remarks after joining ActionSA on Friday, just a week after she was dismissed from Bosa.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Allie said that finding herself at ActionSA felt surreal and she had to pinch herself to make sure she was not dreaming. She added that Bosa would be her last political home.

Last week, Bosa announced that it had terminated the party membership of its Gauteng Provincial Legislature representative after an internal disciplinary process.

Allie elected not to challenge the termination of her membership, signalling that she might be considering other political options.

Speaking at the briefing, Allie said the past few weeks had been eventful, adding that she did not want to dwell on the past.

However, she said she wanted to thank Bosa for the opportunity and experience it had given her to serve.

"I don't want that to be left unsaid and I do not want to minimise their contribution. If I was in church, I was going to say this is the day the Lord has made. It is a new season, a new day, a new chapter and it matters not how I found myself in this room today.

"What matters is that I'm here completely, totally and wholeheartedly sold out to the mission of ActionSA, not only for South Africa but also for Gauteng."

Speaking at the media briefing, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said he had admired her from a distance for a long time.

"I've watched you in the legislature. Your former party unfortunately only delivered you but I can tell you when someone boxes above their weight, that's exactly what you did.

"When the opportunity presented itself for you to join our party, I can tell you I was overwhelmed. When I shared the news with my colleagues, they asked: 'Herman, is this one of your jokes?' and I said it isn't."