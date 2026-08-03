EXCLUSIVE: MK chief whip warns party colleague over drunk claims and spurned romantic advances

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) parliamentary chief whip Philasande Mkhize has issued a warning to MP Phumlani Khubukeli after he allegedly accused her of being under the influence of alcohol during parliamentary sessions.

Mkhize says Khubukeli's allegations are motivated by personal resentment after she rejected his alleged attempts to pursue a romantic relationship with her, as well as by his ambition to become the party's chief whip.

In a letter bearing the party letterhead and seen by the Mail & Guardian and addressed to Khubukeli, Mkhize said it had come to her attention that he had, on several occasions, approached party president Jacob Zuma and made allegations concerning her conduct and the operations of the MK Party's National Assembly caucus.

Mkhize said Khubukeli alleged that she attended plenary sessions while under the influence of alcohol, left Parliament to consume more alcohol and then returned to continue with parliamentary proceedings.

She described the allegations as "extremely serious, false, malicious and damaging" to her integrity, reputation and the office of the chief whip.

"I must further place on record my concern that your conduct may be motivated by two personal factors: firstly, the fact that I previously rejected your attempts to pursue a romantic relationship with me; and secondly, my suspicion that you seek to occupy the position of Chief Whip. These allegations therefore appear to be intended to discredit my leadership and create a perception that I am unfit to hold this position," Mkhize wrote.

She added: "My refusal to enter into a romantic relationship with you, nor your political ambitions, give you any right to retaliate against me, attack my character or undermine my office."

Mkhize cautioned Khubukeli to cease and desist from making, repeating or circulating what she described as false, malicious or unverified allegations against her.

She warned that if the conduct continued, she would pursue all available organisational and legal remedies, including disciplinary action in the party and, where appropriate, civil proceedings for defamation, damages and/or interdictory relief.

"This letter constitutes a formal warning. No further warning should be expected should this conduct continue," she said.

In response to the M&G, Mkhize said: “I don’t want to have a dialogue with him through the media. I have reported the matter internally and will leave it there. I hope that the safety of women in the legislature will be prioritised. I have no further comment on the matter."