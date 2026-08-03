PAC announces former ANC member, Thami Ka Plaatjie, as its Joburg mayoral candidate

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) has announced former ANC member Thami Ka Plaatjie as its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

The PAC also announced its deputy president, Victor Serakalala, as its mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni; secretary-general APA Pooe as the party's mayoral candidate for Emfuleni; and national organiser Mbuyiselo Kantsu as its mayoral candidate for Sedibeng municipality.

During a media briefing on Monday, Ka Plaatjie officially rejoined the PAC after the party had expelled him in 2003.

Ka Plaatjie previously served as the PAC's secretary-general. He also held several positions in government institutions, including serving as chief adviser for Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation during former minister Lindiwe Sisulu's tenure.

He also wrote a book on Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, the founding member and first president of the PAC.

At the time of writing, he was on his way to Robert Robukwe, the town previously known as Graff-Reinet, where the grave of the late PAC leader was vandalised - again.

Speaking during the media briefing, Pooe said the PAC was entering the elections to bring an era of neglect, corruption, political patronage, and arrogance to an end.

He said the party’s election campaign had been ongoing for months and that it had undertaken an extensive programme to rebuild and strengthen its election machinery.

“Our preparations have included consolidating our national election strategy and establishing provincial, regional, and municipal election war rooms,” he said.