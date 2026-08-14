DA to lay criminal charges against 10 municipal managers over failures of financial management

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be laying criminal charges against 10 municipal managers from nine municipalities over repeated failures in financial management and accountability, the party says.

The municipal managers are:

1. Makana Local Municipality (Eastern Cape): Pumelelo Maxwell Kate

• Appointed: 1 November 2022.

• The record: seven-consecutive disclaimed audits.

2. Sundays River Valley Local Municipality (Eastern Cape): Thabiso Klaas

• Appointed: 1 January 2023.

• The record: seven-consecutive years of disclaimer audits.

3. Masilonyana Local Municipality (Free State): Majalefa Matlole

• Appointed: October 2023.

• The record: a decade of disclaimed audit opinions.

4. Nketoana Local Municipality (Free State): Mokete Solomon Nhlapo

• Appointed: January 2023.

• The record: Seven years of disclaimers and five persistent material irregularities.

5. Mohokare Local Municipality (Free State): MS Mohale

• Appointed (Acting): 1 December 2023 (appointed as acting more than once and

currently acting again.)

• The record: three years of disclaimed audits and seven material irregularities.

6. Ditsobotla Local Municipality (North West): Olaotse Bojosinvane

• Appointed: July 2024.

• The record: nine years of audit failure.

7. Kannaland Local Municipality (Western Cape): advocate Dillo Sereo

• Appointed (Acting): July 2024.

• The record: four years of disclaimed audit opinions.

8. Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality (Free State): advocate MM Mofokeng & Dr FP

Mothamaha

• Appointed: Mofokeng (November 2024)/Mothamaha (March 2020).

• The record: identified as one of the worst-performing municipalities in South

Africa.

9. Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality (North West): Olehile Allan Losaba

• Appointed: 2019; suspended for misconduct in 2025

The failures: found personally liable by the auditor-general for R4.6 million in an inflated water tanker contract, while residents sit with dry taps. The contract has also been sent for criminal referral.

In a media statement, DA Parliamentary Leader George Michalakis said the officials had overseen municipalities that had repeatedly received disclaimed audit opinions, failed to implement the auditor-general’s recommendations and allowed serious financial management failures to persist.

He said the DA had identified the officials as repeat offenders based on findings contained in auditor-general reports, adding that in several cases, municipalities had recorded consecutive years of disclaimer opinions, with some failures continuing for up to a decade.

"The charges will be pursued under Section 173(1) of the Municipal Finance Management Act, which provides for offences relating to gross negligence, material accounting irregularities and providing false information to the auditor-general.

"The DA’s plan is clear: appoint competent officials on merit, enforce accountability without exception and professionalise municipal administration through continuous skills development."

Michalakis said South Africans deserved municipalities that worked, the protection of public money and the delivery of basic services.