546 political parties to contest 2026 local government elections

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that 546 of 732 registered political parties will be contesting the November local government elections .

Johannesburg will be contested by 80 parties, while Tshwane will be contested by 72 parties, eThekwini by 70 parties, Ekurhuleni by 69 parties and the City of Cape Town by 55 parties.

Meanwhile, the other municipalities in the top 10 are Emfuleni, with 43 parties, followed by Polokwane with 40 parties, Rustenburg with 38 parties, Nelson Mandela Bay with 38 parties and Capricorn District with 38 parties.

A total of 142 072 candidates have been nominated to contest the 10 526 council seats across the country.

Speaking during a briefing on Wednesday, IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said that of the 142 072 candidates, 40 241 were nominated by political parties to contest proportional representation (PR) seats, while 100 856 candidates were nominated by political parties to contest ward seats.

He said there were 99 000 nominations to contest the 2021 local government elections.

“Therefore, the 142 072 nominations received for the 2026 elections represent an increase of approximately 43% compared with the 2021 elections,” Moepya said.

The profile of nominated candidates is dominated by individuals aged between 36 and 55, who account for 58% of the total. The highest concentration is found in the 41-45 age group, which accounts for 16% of nominated candidates.

“Gender analysis shows that men account for nearly two-thirds of all nominations. Women’s representation is about 38% overall,” Moepya said.

“Men also dominated the PR lists, with 56% compared with 44% women on the same lists. In the ward elections component, 65% are male, while women make up 35% of the contestants.”

Moepya said the commission will notify parties, candidates, or persons who have nominated candidates who also appear as independents or as candidates on the lists of other political parties. These notifications will be issued on 9 September.

He added that the commission will compile and make available the final lists of those who have fully met the requirements for candidacy on 16 September.