‘Pay up or go’: MK MPLs face Zuma’s final warning

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party President Jacob Zuma and its treasurer general Brian Molefe have given KwaZulu-Natal MPLs seven days to settle party levies owed to the party or risk being removed from the party.

The Mail & Guardian is in possession of two letters, one from Zuma and another from Molefe, dated 25 August, in which they gave MPLs seven days to settle the money owed to the party.

“This letter serves as the last notice that, as public representatives of Umkhonto weSizwe Party, you owe the party substantial amounts in party levies,” the letter from Zuma reads.

“You are hereby given seven days from receipt of this letter to settle all amounts. Failure to settle these amounts will be taken by the party as your automatic resignation as public representatives of Umkhonto weSizwe Party.”

Meanwhile, the letter from Molefe to one of the MK Party members stated, “Kindly note that as of 24 August 2026, you owe Umkhonto weSizwe Party R96 000. This letter serves as the last notice that, as a public representative of Umkhonto weSizwe Party in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, you owe the party the above-mentioned amount.”

Party levies play a significant role in the funding of all political parties, as those who serve in government are expected to fund the party by paying a portion of their salary.

A source told the M&G that the members were served with the letters last week after their failure to pay the party levies.