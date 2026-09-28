Axed from party lists, Joburg councillors threaten to skip final council sitting

Some City of Johannesburg councillors have opted not to attend the last council sitting because they have not been included on their party lists submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The Mail & Guardian understands that some councillors feel their attendance would be merely ceremonial because they will not feature in the new council, which will be established after the November elections.

The M&G also understands that council speaker Margaret Arnolds decided to hold the last council sitting virtually but no reason was given for her decision.

On Monday, the city announced through its WhatsApp group that the meeting would be held virtually on Wednesday.

The Johannesburg Council comprises 270 councillors and, to meet quorum, 136 must be in attendance.

A senior source in the council told this publication that some councillors felt it was unnecessary to attend the sitting.

“Some feel it doesn’t matter if they attend or not because their mandate is over and they are not on the party lists. A significant number of those who are in council now will not make it after their term ends. So, literally, they are just waiting for their last salaries.”

The M&G reached out to Arnolds and the council chief whip for comment but they did not respond at the time of publication.

ANC regional secretary Sasabona Manganye said his party did not have a problem with councillors boycotting the meeting, saying ANC councillors would attend the sitting.

Manganye said it was “moronic” for anyone not to attend council because they were not on a party list.

He said councillors were elected for five years and could not say that because they did not have an opportunity to be taken back for another five years, they would “throw their toys around” and refuse to support the party that had given them the opportunity.

“There are many other people who could have been given the same opportunity. You must still be fully committed to the campaign more than any person.

“You can’t say that because you are no longer the candidate, therefore I must throw a tantrum and boycott the campaign.”

He said people who did that demonstrated that they had been on a “wrong deployment” and were being selfish by making things about themselves rather than the party.

Another councillor said that even if the speaker made the council meeting virtual, it would not matter, as they would still need to meet the quorum.

“Whether it is physical or online, you need to have a quorum. Remember, council is called on the premise of councillors’ attendance, not based on internal political conflict.”

Democratic Alliance Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said she was not aware of the semantics around other political parties’ positions but they had been informed that the meeting would be held virtually. She said she was not sure why the speaker had decided to hold the meeting online.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said there were matters that needed to be approved by council and that she was not sure why councillors would opt not to attend because of disgruntlement.

“Our term finishes on the 3rd of November at midnight, when a new council is elected. All of us still have the obligation to serve the residents, whether in council or in our communities, until the elections.”