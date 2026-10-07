Former president Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital

Former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to hospital.

A highly-placed source in the uMkhonto weSizwe Party told the Mail & Guardian that Zuma was in Umsinga on the campaign trail yesterday.

“He’s 85. It was very hot yesterday, and if the heat could affect us that badly, then maybe it has also affected him,” the source told M&G.

It is, however, not clear why Zuma was rushed to hospital.

The publication reached out to party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu, but he did not respond to calls.